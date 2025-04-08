Las Vegas Strip casino hires industry veteran to draw international gamblers

The executive, whose experience includes stints at Bellagio and Palms, joins several recent appointees to the Strip property, including a board of directors.

A megaresort on the Strip looking to expand its global reach has brought in an industry veteran with a proven track record of attracting international gamblers to Las Vegas.

Resorts World Las Vegas announced the appointment of Greg Shulman as executive vice president of international marketing. According to a press release, Shulman’s new role will focus on high-end player development as part of the property’s “long-term growth strategy of expanding our international presence.”

Shulman served as vice president of casino marketing at the off-Strip Palms hotel-casino for slightly more than three years before joining Resorts World on March 17.

In the news release, the longtime gaming executive said he was “excited to embark on the next chapter of my career” and “contribute to (Resorts World’s) success as we look to accelerate our growth in the international VIP player market.”

Shulman’s resume includes being part of the opening team at Bellagio in 1998 and spending more than a decade-and-a-half as an international marketing executive for the Strip casino’s parent company, MGM Resorts International.

Carlos Castro, Resorts World’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, said Shulman is “widely regarded as one of the top player development executives” in the casino industry.

“Greg’s impressive career in the gaming industry is a testament to his leadership and relationships all over the globe,” Castro said.

Both Castro and Shulman worked for MGM Resorts when the Las Vegas-based gaming and hospitality corporation was headed by Jim Murren, now chairman of Resorts World’s recently formed board of directors.

“Greg has a proven track record of executing marketing strategies that attract new audiences and drive financial growth,” Murren said. “We are excited for Greg to continue expanding our global casino marketing efforts here at Resorts World Las Vegas, and we are confident he will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing success and development.”

After a successful opening in June 2021, Resorts World, a $4.3 billion property at the North of the Strip, has been marred by controversy that has, so far, resulted in a high-profile parting of ways with its opening-day executive, an indirect role in an illegal sports gambling scandal involving a Major League Baseball superstar and multiple disciplinary complaints from state gaming regulators, one of which was recently settled for $10.5 million, the second-largest fine in Nevada history.

The regulatory complaints filed by the Nevada Gaming Control Board in August 2024, one of which has not yet been adjudicated by the Nevada Gaming Commission, influenced the property’s decision to create a board of directors.

In addition to Murren, the board includes former Gaming Control Board chairman A.G. Burnett; Michelle DiTondo, a seasoned human resources executive who worked at MGM and Caesars; K.H. Tan, president and CEO of Resorts World parent Genting Berhad; and former Nevada Gaming Commission chairman Brian Sandoval, a former Nevada governor, attorney general and current president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

In January, the board hired Alex Dixon to serve as chief executive officer.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.