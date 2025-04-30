Las Vegas Strip casino looking to add dayclub

Inside Gaming: Former Tropicana operator to seek IPO to fund another project

An exterior view of Caesars Palace on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A new dayclub could be coming to one of the Strip’s most famous casinos.

Caesars Entertainment is seeking Clark County approval to construct a 46,000-square-foot dayclub at Caesars Palace. According to planning documents, the dayclub will feature two main pools and two plunge pools, totaling more than 2,850-square-feet of new aquatic elements.

The dayclub will be in front of Caesars Palace along Las Vegas Boulevard extending out from Omnia, the property’s popular nightclub. A 78-foot-long pedestrian bridge will connect the new dayclub to Omnia.

The Paradise Town Advisory Board approved the project design review and sign review at a public meeting Tuesday evening. The Board of County Commissioners is expected to consider the proposals at its regularly scheduled meeting on May 21.

Caesars Entertainment, the Reno-based gaming and hospitality company that operates Caesars Palace, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The yet-to-be-named dayclub at Caesars Palace will be spread out across three levels with the upper floors containing most of the seating and amenities. The two top floors will consist of the pool deck and a terrace area.

The pool deck level will include booths and cabanas, as well as food and beverage areas. A DJ booth will be situated at the south end of the pool deck level. The terrace level will have additional seating and a bar. The pedestrian bridge from Omnia will bring guests to the terrace level.

The exterior of the dayclub will emulate the Roman-style architecture of its host casino property, such as white-painted stucco, columns and arches. The center of the dayclub will be covered by a 51-foot-tall removable white canopy.

