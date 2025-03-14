Las Vegas Strip casino shutting down its buffet

Once this buffet closes its doors, there will be eight left inside hotel-casinos on the Strip.

An all-you-can-eat option at one of the Las Vegas Strip’s most budget-friendly hotel-casinos is turning off the heat lamps for good.

The Buffet at Luxor is closing at the end of the month, according to MGM Resorts International, the property’s parent company.

The last day of operations for The Buffet at Luxor is March 30.

MGM did not directly comment on the buffet closing. There are no additional details about what will happen with the soon-to-be-vacated space.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas-based gaming and hospitality giant said the company is constantly evaluating properties to ensure they not only meet consumer preferences but align with larger market trends.

Once Luxor’s buffet is shuttered, there will be eight buffets inside casinos on the Strip. MGM-operated casinos are home to half of the remaining buffets on the Strip.

Some off-Strip casinos — including South Point, Rio and Palms — also have all-you-can-eat dining options.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many casinos elected to eliminate buffets altogether as matter of public health and changing consumer behaviors. Casino executives have long acknowledged that buffets are “loss leaders,” costing more money to operate than they bring in.

Luxor’s buffet is currently only open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The $31.99 per adult ($26.99 for locals) price tag is among the lowest on the Strip.

