Las Vegas Strip casinos will miss Memorial Day crowds this year

After weeks of targeting Memorial Day weekend for their reopening, various Las Vegas resorts have pushed back their initial booking date as they wait for guidance from the state and local regulators.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., for instance, is now tentatively accepting reservations starting June 1. CEO Matt Maddox had said during an April 29 business roundtable with President Donald Trump that he hoped to open on Memorial Day if benchmarks were met.

In late April, spokesman Michael Weaver said the company was accepting reservations beginning that weekend “because it has consistently been a popular time for Southern California tourists to visit Las Vegas. … We can have all of our protective guest and employee measures in place by that time.”

Last year, the three-day weekend was projected to bring in more than 300,000 people.

While other states, including neighboring Arizona, have started to see some casinos go online, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board have yet to announce an official reopening date for casinos.

Here’s a roundup of dates some Las Vegas operators are beginning to take reservations, as of Monday afternoon:

— Downtown Grand: May 22.

— Treasure Island: May 26; the company had offered rooms starting May 22 the week prior.

— South Point: May 26.

— Circus Circus: May 31.

— Caesars Entertainment Corp.: May 29, pushed back from a booking date starting May 22 the week prior. “We have continued to move the initial booking date to ensure we have reservations when we reopen but to give customers ample notice when we will be unable to honor their reservations,” spokesman Richard Broome said.

— Wynn Resorts Ltd.: June 1. The company had previously offered stays beginning May 26.

— MGM Resorts International: June 1.

— Boyd Gaming Corp.: June 1. The company had previously offered reservations beginning May 22.

— Station Casinos: June 1.

— The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: June 4. “We still await a confirmed reopening date under the guidance of Governor Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and look forward to announcing our reopening timeline soon,” spokeswoman Stephanie Capellas said.

— Las Vegas Sands Corp.: The company’s website does not accept reservations at this time, but President and COO Robert Goldstein said April 23 that the company hopes to reopen properties in May or June.

— Westgate: June 18. “We are watching for further guidelines from Governor Sisolak, and it is possible that the date could change,” spokesman Gordon Prouty said.

Representatives for Wynn, MGM, Boyd and Station Casinos declined to comment. Representatives for Downtown Grand, Treasure Island and Circus Circus did not respond to a request for comment.

