Las Vegas Strip crowds expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend

Despite a sharp uptick of COVID-19 cases in Nevada, crowds of tourists are expected to flock to the Strip Friday for a three-day weekend.

Mandalay Bay President Chuck Bowling talks to newlyweds Jadon and Nicole Brisendine of Sacramento, Calif., upon the hotel's reopening on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Christine Folkes and her daughter Sierra, 7, of Sacramento, Calif., check in Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Resorts have been preparing for the holiday crowds for weeks, opening more hotel-casinos.

MGM Resorts International reopened Aria and Mandalay Bay Wednesday. The nongaming hotel Waldorf Astoria also reopened Wednesday. Nobu Hotel, the boutique hotel within Caesars Palace reopened Thursday.

Room rates listed on Hotels.com and company websites hint that demand has increased for the three-day holiday weekend compared to the weekend of June 4, when Nevada casinos first reopened.

A Wednesday search on Hotels.com showed a night at Harrah’s Las Vegas started at $349 for Saturday, compared to $75 on June 6. A room at Circus Circus started at $118 Saturday, up from $52 on June 6. MGM Grand rates also went up from $169 to $199.

