Las Vegas Strip gaming revenue down, industry growth declining, group says

U.S. gaming revenue grew for the fourth straight year, the American Gaming Association said, but revenue from the Strip fell from 2023.

Boosted by online gambling and expanded sports betting, the U.S. gaming industry grew for the fourth straight year in 2024, with $71.9 billion in revenue, and the Las Vegas Strip remained the largest American gaming market, the American Gaming Association reported Wednesday.

But in a 25-minute state-of-the-gaming-industry webinar, the AGA warned that the rate of growth is declining, and the Strip saw revenue drop 4.4 percent from 2023.

Bill Miller, president and CEO of the trade group, repeated his call for rooting out illegal and unregulated operators that the AGA believes cost legal operators $44.2 billion in gaming revenue and shorted state governments by $13.3 billion in lost tax revenue.

The presentation included a statistical analysis by David Forman, vice president of research for the AGA.

“While certain regional markets saw revenue fall in 2024, outside of the Las Vegas Strip, the Nevada markets did quite well,” Forman said.”Downtown Las Vegas is now the 13th largest market in the country, up from 17. The Reno-Sparks area jumped two spots to become the 11th largest market in the country, and the Boulder Strip retained its spot as the 10th largest market.”

