Las Vegas Strip gaming win down 11% in May; Nevada down 6%

The gaming win in Nevada fell 6 percent in May, despite an extra weekend date, thanks primarily to a 54.8 percent decline in baccarat revenue on the Strip.

Blame it on the Strip — or, at least on baccarat play on the Strip.

State gaming win had its steepest drop of 2019 in May, off 6 percent from the previous year, to $981.8 million, the state Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

The Las Vegas Strip win was down 11.1 percent for the month.

It was the fifth straight month of declines to start the calendar year and the Strip has recorded six consecutive decreases.

The three-month gaming win trend, generally a more telling gauge of activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, showed a 2.7 decline statewide for the months of March, April and May. On the Strip, the three-month win trend was down 6.3 percent.

“It was a disappointing month,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board. “Currently, the state is down 2.3 percent calendar year to date and the Strip is down 4.9 percent. The reason for the decrease was baccarat, which was down 54.8 percent or $66.2 million.”

Lawton said without the downturn in baccarat, the game of choice for most Asian high-rollers, statewide win would be up 1.6 percent and the Strip would be up 2.4 percent.

“Unfortunately, baccarat’s win percent was on 7.55 percent vs. a very robust 16.13 percent last year,” Lawton said. “The silver lining to this month’s results would be that statewide slot win and volume continued to display strong fundamentals with a 1.5 percent increase in win on a 3.6 percent increase in volume. Statewide slot win has increased in eight of the last nine months and volumes have increased in nine of the last 10 months.”

Gaming industry analyst Joseph Greff of J.P. Morgan, in a note to investors, said the “paltry” win casino win percentage on baccarat was low compared with historic averages of 13-14 percent. He also noted the month was doubly disappointing because there were nine weekend days in May compared with eight in May 2018.

Sports wagering had a similar percentage downturn for the month, but the total amount wasn’t as dramatic because of low volume. Sports-betting win was down 45.1 percent, or $9.3 million, on volumes up just 0.3 percent. But hold was only 3.55 percent compared with 6.5 percent last year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was scheduled to release visitation numbers for May later Thursday.

