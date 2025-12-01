39°F
Las Vegas Strip hotel set for rebrand; expected to join Marriott partnership

December 1, 2025 - 7:01 am
 

A hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will rebrand this month and is expected to soon join a partnership with Marriott.

MGM Resorts International announced in a news release Monday that NoMad Las Vegas will begin to transition into The Reserve at Park MGM.

The full rebrand of the hotel, which consists of 293 rooms and suites, will take effect on December 17, the release stated.

As part of the rebrand, MGM Resorts said several NoMad venues will “unveil refreshed identities,” such as NoMad Pool being renamed The Terrace Pool, NoMad Library becoming The Library and NoMad Bar becoming The Reserve Bar.

The release noted that it is anticipated that The Reserve at Park MGM will join Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection in early 2026.

“At that time, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to book stays through Marriott.com and earn and redeem points at The Reserve at Park MGM,” according to MGM Resorts.

With the addition of The Reserve at Park MGM, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy will encompass 13 destinations on the Las Vegas Strip.

