MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2019 - 6:07 am
 

Alexa, where are you?

Las Vegas was the global capital of smart home and hospitality technology when CES took over the Strip in early January.

Amazon and Google occupied large swaths of exhibition space at the gadget show to promote their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub.

Hospitality executives, including former Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Steve Wynn and Best Western CEO David Kong, have called the speakers the industry’s future.

Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets.

In the two years since Wynn Resorts began installing Amazon’s virtual reality assistant at its Las Vegas properties, becoming the hospitality industry’s pioneer, no other Strip resort has followed suit.

Even at Wynn, spokesman Michael Weaver said Alexa has been installed in only about 70 percent of its rooms as of the middle of January, slower than initially planned. He did not give a reason for the delay.

MGM Resorts International sees a future for voice-activated technology at its properties, but not immediately, Kelly Smith, senior vice president and chief digital officer for MGM Resorts, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Representatives of Caesars Entertainment Corp., The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Treasure Island, too, said they do not have concrete plans to install voice-activated assistants in rooms in the near future. A representative for Las Vegas Sands Corp. declined to comment.

Industry experts say a lack of guest demand and privacy concerns may be slowing the rollout of third-party voice-activated devices in hotel rooms.

More urgent issues

Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.

Voice-activated speakers may not be as high on the list because many guests do not have them at home. According to a 2018 study by the Consumer Technology Association, less than a quarter of U.S. households have a voice-activated speaker, while 87 percent and 96 percent, respectively, have smartphones and TVs.

Roughly three out of every four households have a Netflix account, according to a report published last month by PwC.

Chad Beynon, a hospitality analyst at Macquarie in New York, said Strip hotels can derive a greater return on investment from allowing people to skip the front desk and use their phone as a digital room key.

“The biggest benefits in room technology are in digital key and in connecting the room to a mobile device,” he said.

On the Strip

That seems to be the case for MGM Resorts. Smith said the casino operator keeps “coming back to the one common denominator amongst our guests. And that is the phone in their pocket.”

MGM Resorts unveiled an updated mobile app this month that allows guests to check in or check out and that turns their phone into a digital key at select properties.

Guests can also use the app to order room service and book restaurants and shows at MGM Resorts properties.

The company said it will add more features and later this year will launch a human-powered chat to answer guest questions.

Caesars and The Cosmopolitan are focusing on expanding the capabilities of their chatbots, which are virtual concierges that guests interact with via text anywhere on the property. Both operators released their chatbots two years ago.

Last year, The Cosmopolitan added tablets to its rooms that control lighting and temperature, while Caesars is adding mapping and mobile food ordering, among other features, to its mobile app.

“The app is the lowest-hanging fruit, but it is not a binary choice between that and voice-activated technology like Alexa. You have to pursue both,” said Mehmet Erdem, a hospitality professor at UNLV.

Michael McCall, a hospitality professor at Michigan State University who closely follows Las Vegas, said the largest Strip operators, like MGM Resorts and Caesars, may dip their toes into the voice-activated world by testing a few rooms.

“It would not surprise me if Aria, Bellagio or Caesars Palace dedicate a small block of rooms to see if this would be of use,” he said.

Smith said MGM Resorts may make voice-activated investments down the road, when “voice interactions will get to a point where it can be a primary alternative to a mobile app for most situations.”

Coming to the Strip?

Hilton Hotels, the world’s second-largest global lodging operator, may offer insight into what controls and features Strip operators will soon offer to guests via their mobile phones.

In addition to ordering amenities and unlocking their doors, Hilton guests can control room temperature, lighting and TV with the app at 1,800 so-called Connected Rooms around the country.

The hotel operator plans to connect tens of thousands more rooms to this app in the coming years, including in Las Vegas, said spokeswoman Binoli Dua.

Last month, Hilton pushed its app to the next level when it announced it would add a feature that allows guests to cast Netflix shows from their phone to the room TV.

Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel operator, may be the next Strip operator to launch Alexa when it opens two properties inside The Drew in 2020.

In June,the company announced it was partnering with Amazon to roll out Alexa at select properties in its portfolio of high-end brands. Marriott spokesman Brendan McManus declined to comment.

Marriott’s deployment will get more operators thinking about following suit, said Gary Patrick, CEO of Hospitality Internet Services, which provides room entertainment systems installed with Alexa

He will have installed Alexa-connected entertainment systems at six properties belonging to the Marriott Autograph Collection by May.

“As soon as you saw that Mrriott was piloting Alexa and making a partnership with Amazon, you know that other brands started to keep a close watch,” he said.

Security

Concern over privacy and security have also been a challenge for a quick rollout.

Voice-activated devices can be “a bit creepy, a bit big brother-ish,” said Reneta McCarthy, a hospitality professor at Cornell University. “There is the question of who owns the data: Amazon, you or the hotel?”

Karen Xie, a hospitality professor at the University of Denver, said last year’s breach at Marriott International, in which its Starwood guest reservation database exposed the personal information of up to 500 million people, may have shaken confidence in hotel data security and added to concerns over smart technology in rooms.

“People want to be sure that their privacy and dialogue is in good hands,” she said.

Amazon said all guest data is deleted from Alexa on a daily basis or when guests check out. The Seattle-based technology giant said its Alexa for Hospitality program launched just last year and is still by invite only, explaining why there are not more operators deploying it.

Still, hotels will be slow to place voice-activated devices in rooms until they understand all the legal and security nuances, including protecting guest data, Patrick said.

“That really stops the proliferation of those devices into the rooms,” said Patrick, who is confident the fears will ease and demand will surge.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

Business
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Helfenbein talks about the impact of tariffs on the clothing industry
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Air flight attendants learn how to handle a water landing
Field instructor Ashleigh Markel talks about training prospective flight attendants for Allegiant Air getting live training with a raft for a water landing at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex in Henderson on Monday. (John Hornberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery talks about Las Vegas return
Michael Feighery, CEO of Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, discusses the restaurant's upcoming return to the Las Vegas Strip.
Apartments to Come to Hughes Center
Developer Eric Cohen discusses his current building project at the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Stratosphere to rebrand to The STRAT
The Stratosphere, a 1,150-foot-tall property in Las Vegas will be renamed The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod.
Local designers’ picks for the Las Vegas Market
The trends that local interior designers are noticing at the Las Vegas Market this year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trends in bath products at Las Vegas Market
Camille Herd, the showroom manager for European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, talks about the popularity of free-standing bath tubs. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kitchen trends at Las Vegas Winter Market
Las Vegas Winter Market displayed kitchen trends that mirror common dining accessories at Strip eateries. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Emerging trends in gifts at Las Vegas Market
Julie Smith Vincenti, curator for the First Look showroom tour on gifts and lifestyle, talks about the emerging trends in those categories for this season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas house prices are rising
Southern Nevada home prices were up 12 percent year-over-year in November.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)
Interior designer Mikel Welch talks about trends for Las Vegas Market
Interior designer Mikel Welch, who also is the on-camera designer for TLC’s Trading Spaces, discusses the trends he sees for the 2019 Las Vegas Winter Market. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
SHOT Show 2019: MEGGITT Virtual Training
MEGGIT showcases its virtual training system at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
MGM delivers 700 meals to TSA workers at McCarran
Chefs at Garde Manger at Mandalay Bay provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: A "nonsemi-automatic” weapon
Brandon Dunham of Nevada-based Franklin Armory show off the company’s new rifle prototype it calls a “nonsemi-automatic” weapon. The gun does not use a gas system to fire.
Las Vegas-based concrete repair company knows how to beat the heat
ART Concrete Solutions, a Las Vegas concrete-repair firm, addresses the challenges of construction in the extreme heat and sun of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas based company brings color to concrete in the desert heat
Semco Modern Seamless Surface, a Las Vegas surface engineering company, knows how to put color in concrete construction in the Vegas heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fun photo booth at World of Concrete
World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center sponsored by DeWalt gives conventioneers a chance for photos with giant tools. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: Laserstar Technologies
Laerstar Technologies showed off their laser engraving machines, that can be used to personalize anything from guns and knives, to medical tools and household items. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center including an impact crusher, concrete pump and a self-erecting portable concrete batch plant. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Shot Show 2019: Kalashnikov USA shows off new products
Jonathan Mossberg of Kalashnikov USA talks about new products on display at Shot Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing