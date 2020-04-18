64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas Strip to come back with major differences, analysts say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2020 - 9:02 am
 

Gaming industry analysts say casinos will be in the first wave of business reopenings from the coronavirus shutdown, but not all markets will look the same when they do.

One analyst told investors the Strip would be the last to recover.

Industry professionals, union leaders and hospitality scholars have different perceptions of what the rebound will look like, but nearly everybody is unclear on what people want to know most: When is it going to happen?

Las Vegas-based Union Gaming analyst John DeCree, in a report to investors issued Friday, said he expects large venues, such as casinos, to be among the first to open based on guidelines issued Thursday by the Trump administration.

“It is still unclear what distancing protocol for casinos would look like but could include reduced gaming capacity, greater spacing between active slot machines, fewer seats at live gaming tables, and masks for dealers,” DeCree said in the report.

While casinos could likely reopen under the federal Phase 1 guidelines, some of their amenities such as bars and nightclubs would need to wait until Phase 2 or 3, the report said.

Different looks nationwide

Carlo Santarelli, a gaming analyst with Deutsche Bank in New York, said the reopening plan is going to look different in Nevada than it will in Atlantic City, Mississippi or Midwest markets with riverboat casinos.

“We don’t expect there to be a one-size-fits-all approach,” Santorelli’s report said.

Macao is expected to be the first gaming market to recover, followed by the domestic regional market, and “lastly, the Las Vegas Strip,” he said in the report.

Santarelli foresees three utilizable seats per table with more open tables than normal, to facilitate the physical spread of the demand.

“We expect table minimums to start at $25 in regional markets, and perhaps $50 on the LV Strip, given lower minimum bet tables would be unprofitable, in our view, once staffing is considered,” Santarelli said.

Some amenities going away

He said electronic table games would play a more significant role on the casino floor and that poker rooms will remain closed.

“We expect distancing measures to likely make it such that every other slot in a given bank is shut off, though, given configurations of slot layouts on casino floors, this doesn’t necessarily imply a 50 percent reduction of capacity,” he said.

Amenity experiences are also likely to change, he said. Buffets, a Las Vegas staple for years, are “almost sure to remain closed,” with regional facilities likely offering little more than thinly staffed grab-and-go offerings.

“We expect, in both large-scale and smaller properties, offerings such as spas, theaters, convention centers, nightclubs, and pools to remain closed, or, at best, sparsely opened,” he said. “We expect entertainment schedules to be nonexistent for the foreseeable future.”

The anticipated changes in the resorts will likely affect employees, and the Culinary union is calling for guarantees to protect those workers.

Union negotiating

Culinary Local 226 is negotiating with resorts for several benefits necessitated by the coronavirus shutdown.

The union is seeking pay during the entire closure for all workers, five paid sick days, no discipline to any worker who calls out sick or is in quarantine, paid leave if a worker needs to self-quarantine or care for a family member who is in quarantine, up to six months of paid health benefits for workers in the event of a layoff and a leave of absence for workers who request one during this time.

The union also asked for additional training and all of the necessary supplies for workers in accordance with the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and an enhanced cleaning standard for all areas of casinos.

It is unclear when resorts will reopen, but Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the resorts and support organizations are gearing up now to be ready for when that happens.

“That’s really up to the governor and I’m sure he will make those decisions in consultation with the medical community as well,” Hill said. “We’re not in a position to dictate a timeline. It helps to be prepared for when that opportunity presents itself. We’re in consultation with the properties on that and trying to help.”

Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resort Association, said the industry’s first priority is the health and safety of employees, guests and residents.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Nevada as it unfolds and remain optimistic that a resolution is near,” she said. “Our members understand it is critical to take a measured approach that ensures the reopening of Nevada’s tourism industry is done strategically and correctly for the long-term health of our industry and its reputation.”

While change may be in the cards at casinos, a veteran industry observer and former executive of MGM Resorts International said now is a great time for Las Vegas to reinvent itself.

“Everyone talks about innovation. Nothing motivates innovation and creativity quite like crisis,” said Alan Feldman, distinguished fellow at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Bailey Schulz and Rachel Crosby contributed to this story.

MOST READ
1
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases edges higher, death toll in Nevada at 151
Number of new COVID-19 cases edges higher, death toll in Nevada at 151
3
Prepare for a long haul? Social distancing may not end for months
Prepare for a long haul? Social distancing may not end for months
4
Order allows sheriff to release hundreds from Clark County jail
Order allows sheriff to release hundreds from Clark County jail
5
Patient Zero in Nevada’s COVID-19 fight mending after month in a coma
Patient Zero in Nevada’s COVID-19 fight mending after month in a coma
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
What is esports?
Esports is competitive video gaming. Esports betting already is one of the fastest-growing segments for European online bookmakers. A growing number of Nevada sportsbooks are also accepting bets on esports events.
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Phone lines added to help unemployment
RJ business reporter Bailey Schulz talk about The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation took additional steps adding a new phone line with about 100 workers and reiterating a new online filing system.
When is my $600 unemployment check coming? - VIDEO
The RJ's Subrina Hudson talks about when Nevadans will receive their unemployment checks, if they will receive back pay and who qualifies for the aid. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
US weekly jobless claims jump by 6.6 million - VIDEO
Jobless claims reached more than 16 million Americans on April 9. This equates to 10 percent of the workforce who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant burning over $2M per day, many workers on leave with half pay - VIDEO
Allegiant Air’s parent is burning through at least $2 million in cash per day and hundreds of workers are taking two-month leave at half pay as the carrier grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Top stories Friday April 3, 2020
Rj Business reporters Bailey Schulz, Subrina Hudson and Eli Segall talk about the top trending stories at the Review-Journal
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to public - VIDEO
Amazon established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies. N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More