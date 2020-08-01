111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas Strip workers want mandated testing — but it may not help

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2020 - 12:12 pm
 

Las Vegas’ resort workers want to see more companies mandate coronavirus testing.

But even at hotel-casinos where testing is required, employees are still contracting the virus.

Testing employees before their return to work has come into question as the state’s testing system becomes overwhelmed by a spike in cases, causing test results to come back after a week or more and hindering the effectiveness of testing.

“In the weeks between (employees) getting the test taken and getting the results, (they) could be exposed to a lot of things,” said Brian Labus, a UNLV epidemiologist and member of the governor’s medical advisory team. Testing all casino employees before their return to work “really doesn’t do much to protect anybody and would put a huge burden on our overwhelmed testing system. It would do more harm than good at this point.”

Harmful or helpful?

Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 had proposed state legislation that would mandate free testing for all workers before their return to work and free testing for those who have been exposed to the virus, in addition to a number of other policies. The Adolfo Fernandez bill was named after a Caesars Palace employee who died June 24 from COVID-19.

The bill is expected to be presented at the state’s second special session of 2020 as part of liability protection legislation.

“Workers who make this city run deserve to be protected,” Culinary union secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline said in a July 20 news release.

Culinary union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said issues with the state’s testing system haven’t changed the union’s position on employee testing.

“COVID-19 testing protects workers, their families, our community, and visitors to Nevada,” she said via email. “(President Donald) Trump had said in early March that anyone who needs a COVID-19 test would be able get a test … what’s happening with that?”

She also pointed to a July letter from travel leaders stating that the travel industry’s recovery relies on more COVID-19 testing.

Greg Chase, founder and CEO of Las Vegas-based Experience Strategy Associates, said testing employees before their return to work, offering continuous testing and transparency from company leaders are all important steps in keeping employees and guests safe.

“It’s good to have a baseline of knowing workers coming back to work aren’t ill,” he said.

No guarantee

But mandated testing doesn’t guarantee workers won’t get sick.

Station Casinos, for instance, tested all staffers for COVID-19 before properties’ June 4 reopening and now tests them regularly. As of July 9, the company had tested and retested more than 2,200 staff members and employees of partners and vendors since reopening.

One Station Casino employee, who was granted anonymity in order to avoid retaliation, received positive COVID-19 test results and shared them with the Review-Journal.

In between ragged breaths over the phone, the employee explained that the reason behind sending an email warning to co-workers was that is where the worker thinks the virus was contracted.

“I don’t want anyone to experience what I experienced,” the employee said.

The Southern Nevada Health District, which has been overwhelmed with cases in Nevada in recent weeks, left a voicemail a few weeks ago instructing the employee to begin contact tracing, but the employee has yet to follow up.

A Station Casinos spokesman declined to provide additional comments.

Not enough tests

A high level of testing is good in theory, but Labus said there simply aren’t enough tests in Nevada anymore for this to be done efficiently.

In early May, tests were available for anyone in Nevada who wanted one, with results often coming back within a day or two.

That is no longer the case because of a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases in Nevada. Now, test results can take up to a week or longer to return.

Late last month, University Medical Center updated its testing guidance, asking members of the public without COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to a confirmed case of the disease not to make an appointment at its drive-thru testing sites.

UMC’s guidance shift is meant to allow high-risk patients to obtain access to testing and results faster.

The Southern Nevada Health District also updated its guidance recently and no longer recommends that employees who tested positive for COVID-19 be tested again. Instead, infected workers who had symptoms can discontinue self-isolation after at least 10 days have passed since the symptoms began and at least 24 hours since their fever broke without the help of fever-reducing medication, and as long as there has been improvement in other symptoms.

The new guidance is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s instructions, which are based on research that shows that infected people are often no longer infectious after 10 to 20 days, depending on the severity of their illness.

Labus doesn’t recommend that all businesses test employees before they return to work, since they could get exposed in the time between taking the test and seeing the results.

“It doesn’t stop them from being exposed,” he said. With weeklong delays, “it more provides the illusion of safety than a measure of safety.”

Worker safety

A number of hotel workers have told the Review-Journal they would like to see more testing among staff members.

One MGM employee, who works at a pool on the Strip and was granted anonymity for job security, said staffers were surprised when they learned employees wouldn’t need to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.

The company has offered free testing since before casinos reopened but does not mandate it for the majority of its workforce.

“It was pretty shaky going in,” the employee said. “We were all kind of on edge at the beginning.”

Testing is required for MGM employees who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact — 6 feet or closer for at least 15 minutes — with someone who has tested positive. Tests are available both on site at properties and at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The largest private employer in the state, MGM says it is not opposed to return-to-work testing if the system can support it, but the company is trying to maintain a careful balance of not overwhelming the country’s testing resources. It asks employees who don’t have reason to believe they have been exposed to the virus to be considerate about getting tested.

MGM spokesman Brian Ahern said the company’s decisions, policies and operations have been based on expert guidance and the company continuously evaluates and updates its policies “as new information is known, situations change and the needs of the community evolve.”

The pool worker voluntarily gets tested about once a week and said results usually take anywhere from one to three days to receive.

MGM’s employee testing is made available through a partnership with Community Ambulance and UMC, which allows results in less than 24 hours in many cases, according to the company.

As of Wednesday, the worker said they could confirm four COVID-19 cases among co-workers. MGM Resorts has confirmed that at least one employee has tested positive since casinos’ reopening.

Policies across the valley

Caesars Entertainment Inc. spokeswoman Chelsea Ryder said the company tested all its active employees in Clark County this month and provides ongoing testing. The company is also following contact tracing protocols, she said.

“Testing remains an important component of our health and safety plan,” she said. “Our safety and testing plans will continue to evolve as the situation with coronavirus changes.”

Wynn Resorts Ltd. tested all employees before their return to work and now has a program that randomly tests workers “to ensure no department or work area experiences an outbreak,” according spokesman Michael Weaver.

“We believe our consistent testing program is important to continue to build guests’ confidence in visiting the resort, as well as support community health safety,” he said.

Boyd Gaming Corp. also tested all its staff members before they returned to work. Spokesman David Strow said the company continues to offer no-cost testing as needed.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. spokesman Keith Salwoski said the company tested all employees for COVID-19 before its Las Vegas resorts reopened June 4 and offered complimentary testing to employees’ household members. Testing was also offered to many third parties, including gondoliers and partner restaurant employees.

The Venetian and Palazzo are also providing ongoing monthly COVID-19 tests for its employees in front-line positions and many third-party employees, and it is “the only large resort in Las Vegas” to do so, according to Salwoski.

All staff members are offered testing if they report having COVID-19 symptoms or are suspected of having exposure to the virus through contact tracing.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
2
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
3
Brad Garrett takes swipe at embattled Ellen DeGeneres
Brad Garrett takes swipe at embattled Ellen DeGeneres
4
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
5
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
THE LATEST
Bill Hornbuckle during a Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting at the Clark County Commission Cha ...
Hornbuckle named new president, CEO of MGM Resorts
By Richard N. Velotta and Bailey Schulz / RJ

Since March, Bill Hornbuckle has held the title of acting CEO. Now, the board of directors, after a national search, has removed “acting” and has named him the new CEO.

Read More