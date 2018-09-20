Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas’ struggling Lucky Dragon expected to close Oct. 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2018 - 2:21 pm
 

Less than two years after it opened, the Lucky Dragon’s hotel is set to close and the property again faces foreclosure.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurel Babero on Thursday approved the Las Vegas resort’s motion, filed last week, to shutter its nine-story hotel tower. The building is expected to close Oct. 2 and follows the January closure of Lucky Dragon’s casino and restaurants.

Babero also approved a motion by Lucky Dragon’s main creditor, Snow Covered Capital, that clears the way for a foreclosure sale.

A number of prospective buyers – including SLS Las Vegas owner Alex Meruelo and the operators of slot-parlor chain Dotty’s – have shown interest in the bankrupt off-Strip resort, according to management. But its full shutdown would mark a swift ending for the first hotel-casino built from the ground up in Las Vegas since the recession.

“The news is in the paper; the employees are aware that we’re looking to close,” Lucky Dragon lawyer Sam Schwartz said at Thursday’s hearing.

He added that he suspects the foreclosure sale will be held the third or fourth week of October.

The Chinese-themed Lucky Dragon, 300 W. Sahara Ave., opened in November 2016 with its hotel and casino in separate buildings. The owners struggled to draw big crowds, faced foreclosure and then filed for bankruptcy protection in February.

Snow Covered Capital, which issued loans for the project, said in court papers this week that the Lucky Dragon has posted operating losses of roughly $200,000 per month throughout its bankruptcy case, and that there is “no dispute” the resort’s operations “have been a dismal failure.”

Lucky Dragon developer Andrew Fonfa’s group held an auction Sept. 10 to sell its assets and pay creditors. Snow Covered Capital – an obscure company linked to San Francisco real estate investor Enrique Landa – emerged as the winning bidder for the boutique resort’s real estate with a credit bid, court filings say.

The developers “presented several qualified bidders from across the globe” at the auction, including Trans World Corp., The Meruelo Group and Dotty’s, but Snow “increased its credit bid” and removed “any possibility of selling the assets to a third-party,” Schwartz wrote in a court filing last week.

Schwartz, a shareholder with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, said at Thursday’s hearing that Trans World made a cash offer. He did not say the price.

“We don’t have to be here today,” Schwartz told the judge. “We don’t have to be here fighting about credit bids, and value and where things go. … We had a cash buyer.”

He also indicated that Trans World increased its offer Thursday morning by $2 million.

Trans World and Dotty’s could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Meruelo Group’s namesake founder, for one, has experience buying distressed assets. He acquired the bank-owned Grand Sierra Resort in Reno in 2011 for $42 million, after the previous owner paid $150 million for it.

The SLS, at the Strip’s northern edge and a short walk from the Lucky Dragon, hadn’t turned an annual profit since it opened in 2014 and was hamstrung by high debt and low guest activity. Meruelo, who closed his purchase of the 1,600-room hotel-casino in April, has said he would pump up to $100 million into it.

Meruelo Group spokesman Christopher Abraham declined to comment on the company’s interest in Lucky Dragon.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Todd Prince contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like