Las Vegas tourists undeterred by spread of virus inside hotels, casinos

A growing number of positive COVID-19 cases among hospitality workers on the Strip has had little impact on many travelers’ vacation plans.

People walk on the Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, July 3, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk down the Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Its unknown how many Las Vegas casino workers have tested positive to date, since businesses are not required to disclose that information. Company statements have confirmed that at least 10 Strip casino workers have been infected: one at Bellagio, two at Flamingo, one at Linq Hotel, three at Sahara, two at Cosmopolitan and one at Caesars Palace.

During the Fourth of July weekend, a handful of tourists said they were aware of positive tests among hotel-casino workers, but the cases had no impact on their travel plans.

Nate Johnson of Illinois said finding out about a COVID-19-positive employee would have absolutely no impact on a planned vacation.

“We would be fine,” he said. “It wouldn’t matter either way. I’d still go.”

Salt Lake City resident Jaylen Torres, 22, and fiance Abisai Garcia, 24, said they weren’t aware that some casino employees had tested positive before they came to Vegas on July 3. They said the information wouldn’t change their travel plans.

“We’re young. So I take COVID-19 seriously, but I just treat it like any other big flu,” Garcia said. “Usually they would sanitize the place afterward, so I’d be fine with that.”

But Nicole and Paul Viazcan of Los Angeles said they would want a casino company to tell them if any employees had tested positive.

“It would be information I would want to know, what casinos are getting hit,” Nicole Viazcan said.

Her husband added that it would help the couple make decisions on where to go on the Strip.

“It might change places we want to eat, but as long as they’re taking safety measures after — like you knew they sanitized and closed it down — then at least we know they’re doing something and not leaving it as-is,” he said.

