Las Vegas Valley local wins over $1.5M at northwest casino

Valentine’s Day came early for a valley local who won over $1.5M at a northwest valley casino. (Aristocrat Technologies)

Valentine’s Day came early for a valley local who won over $1.5 million at a northwest Las Vegas casino.

The lucky gambler hit the jackpot at Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Tuesday while playing Aristocrat Technologies’ Buffalo Grand slot machine. The grand total was $1,559,521.68.

The video slot machine landed on the Grand Jackpot slot of the bonus wheel indicating the winning jackpot, Aristocrat said in a press release.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.