Las Vegas Valley resident wins $600K jackpot at The Orleans

Friday the 13th has proven fortunate for someone in the Las Vegas Valley. At 2:30 a.m., a valley resident won $621,606.55 playing a Buffalo slot machine at The Orleans, the casino-resort said in a statement on Twitter.

Buffalo slot machine (from The Orleans on Twitter)

The Orleans, just west of the Strip on Tropicana Avenue, is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming.

Last month, a valley woman won a $1.4 million jackpot playing a Buffalo slot machine at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson.