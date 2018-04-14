Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas Valley resident wins $600K jackpot at The Orleans

reviewjournal.com
April 13, 2018 - 8:49 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2018 - 8:54 pm

Friday the 13th has proven fortunate for someone in the Las Vegas Valley.

At 2:30 a.m., a valley resident won $621,606.55 playing a Buffalo slot machine at The Orleans, the casino-resort said in a statement on Twitter.

The Orleans, just west of the Strip on Tropicana Avenue, is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming.

Last month, a valley woman won a $1.4 million jackpot playing a Buffalo slot machine at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like