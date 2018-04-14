Las Vegas Valley resident wins $600K jackpot at The Orleans

Friday the 13th has proven fortunate for someone in the Las Vegas Valley.
At 2:30 a.m., a valley resident won $621,606.55 playing a Buffalo slot machine at The Orleans, the casino-resort said in a statement on Twitter.
The Orleans, just west of the Strip on Tropicana Avenue, is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming.
Last month, a valley woman won a $1.4 million jackpot playing a Buffalo slot machine at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson.
Who ever said that nothing good happens after midnight? Not here at the #OrleansCasino! At 2:30am this morning one lucky local hit a $621,606.55 #jackpot on this #BuffaloGrand machine! Could you sleep after that? Congratulations!!! #Winner #BoydGaming pic.twitter.com/sp4aFvUnex
— Orleans Hotel Casino (@orleanscasino) April 14, 2018