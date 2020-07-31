Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M

Two Las Vegas visitors started their weekends with a bang, thanks to two jackpots, including one for nearly $2 million.

The winning Mega Progressive Royal Flush of $480,850 on Texas Hold-Em Bonus Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Just after midnight Friday, a California resident hit the mega progressive jackpot on a Pai Gow Poker table at Caesars Palace for $1,982,517. The lucky guest said he was going to buy a house with his winnings.

But the winning wasn’t done. A Georgia visitor won $480,850 at the Flamingo after he hit the mega progressive royal flush on Texas Hold-Em Bonus Poker. He said he would use his winnings to celebrate his almost-birthday.

Both winners chose not to be identified.

