Las Vegas visitor wins big on Strip during birthday trip
A visitor from Southern California hit a major jackpot at a Caesars Entertainment property on the Strip Monday, according to a Caesars representative.
A visitor from Southern California hit a major jackpot at a Caesars Entertainment property on the Strip Monday, according to a Caesars representative.
The Yorba Linda resident, who was in Las Vegas for his birthday, walked away with $104,234 after playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em for only 10 minutes before hitting the jackpot, the representative said.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.