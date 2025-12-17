60°F
Las Vegas visitor wins big on Strip during birthday trip

Jackpot won after playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at Harrah's Las Vegas on Dec. 15, 2025. (Caesars Entertainment)
December 16, 2025 - 4:31 pm
 

A visitor from Southern California hit a major jackpot at a Caesars Entertainment property on the Strip Monday, according to a Caesars representative.

The Yorba Linda resident, who was in Las Vegas for his birthday, walked away with $104,234 after playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em for only 10 minutes before hitting the jackpot, the representative said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

