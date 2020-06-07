Las Vegas wraps up 1st post-shutdown weekend

The trickle of visitors to Las Vegas casinos on Sunday couldn’t help but notice the changes that had been made to their favorite properties.

Jalen Wesley, center, of Birmingham, Ala., with showgirls from IT Girls and Co., Najee Wright, left, and Bianca King near the Bellagio fountain on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Patrons wait in line to enter HEXX Kitchen + Bar on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tourists walk at The Linq Promenade on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tourists enjoy their meals in the outdoor dinning area at Mon Ami Gabi restaurant on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Valley will see a short break from the heat at the start of the week before highs climb back into the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists are seen at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians, left, and motorists on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jose Sanchez, center, and his family, left to right, his daughter Leilany, 12, Sacorro Pina, daughter Rubi, 14, his wife Grace, and Nelly Mendoza, all of Victorville, Calif., react as they walk past the Bellagio on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Leticia and Todd Perkins of Mesa, Arizona, pose at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (Leticia Perkins)

Tourists walk along Las Vegas Boulevard near the Bellagio fountain on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tourists gather at the Bellagio fountain on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People leave I Love Sugar store at The Line Promenade on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Employees wore masks and gloves while cleaning the casino floor at Palace Station on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palace Station offers a virtual, socially distant form of Craps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bottle of cleaning spray sits at every blackjack table for dealers to clean in between rounds at Palace Station on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A guest at Palace Station has her temperature taken before entering the hotel-casino on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. The property is taking guests' temperatures because fever is a symptom of COVID-19. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A guest at Palace Station has his temperature taken by thermal imaging before entering the hotel-casino on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. The property is taking guests' temperatures because fever is a symptom of COVID-19. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bar seats are spaced out to keep social distance between people as a bartender wears a mask and gloves at Palace Station on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Brass Fork, a restaurant inside Palace Station, is using a QR code for their menu to minimize what diners touch in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Brass Fork, a restaurant inside Palace Station, is socially distanced to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The casino floor has gamblers playing one seat apart to maintain social distance and slow the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gamblers sit far apart as casinos reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic at Palace Station on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Table games are cleaned in between players and only allow three people per table at Palace Station on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bar seats are spaced apart to maintain social distance and slow the spread of COVID-19 at Palace Station on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Race and Sports Book at Palace Station asks customers to remain six feet apart to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sahara is open for guests and gamblers as casinos are reopened for the fourth day since coronavirus shut them down on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sahara is open for guests and gamblers as casinos are reopened for the fourth day since coronavirus shut them down on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circus Circus is reopened following the coronavirus-caused shutdown on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

6 p.m.

All in God’s hands

At Circus Circus around 4:40 p.m., the contortion act came to an end.

The overhead announcer asked the dozens in the crowd to adhere to the proper COVID-19 guidelines. Most weren’t wearing masks.

“Please clear the seating area for cleaning,” the voice said.

Over the bling of casino machines and the roar of arcade games, a group of four from Texas played an intense game of “Pac-Man Smash.” Workers sanitized the air hockey tables after use, and wandered around to wipe down other games.

In the casino, the slot machines were separated by dividers. A man who only wanted to be referred to as J.F., from Las Vegas, came with his family. He said he was impressed with the safety protocols, but found the partitions to be “too confined.”

“I’m anti-social, so it works for me,” his daughter, Jenny, said as her mom cashed in her winnings.

“I do think it’s too soon to reopen,” J.F. said. “But, what can you do, it’s a gamble.”

At Adventuredome, the rides were in full gear. After each passenger got off, a team of three staff members wearing masks and gloves and armed with sanitation spray wiped down the carousel and other rides.

Sully Gonzalez, of Riverside, California, said she came to stay at Circus Circus with her husband and four kids. On Saturday, they visited Valley of Fire and on Sunday, they planned to enjoy their last day at the theme park. Gonzalez said she was impressed the hotel took their temperature before they checked in.

“The kids are having a good time, I’m just making sure they sanitize and wash their hands,” she said as her 2-year-old daughter, Layla, played inside a yellow toy Jeep.

“We believe in God, so if it’s our turn to get sick, we will,” Gonzalez said. “It’s all in His hands.”

— Briana Erickson

5:20 p.m.

A ghost town

Four cousins were in Terminal 3 about to head through airport security to catch their flight home to northern California. They were on a family trip, which included stops in Las Vegas and Utah.

“We’ve been waiting to go to Vegas together for a long time,” Alina Castillo said.

They were in Las Vegas on Tuesday before casinos reopened and it was like a “ghost town,” Castillo said, adding their group was the only one eating at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. on the Strip.

They continued their travels and returned to Las Vegas again – this time, over the weekend after casinos had reopened.

“I’m glad they’re reopen,” Ariel Velebit said.

Castillo said there was a huge extreme between the atmosphere Tuesday in Las Vegas versus this weekend. She said she’s happy casinos are taking precautions such as offering face masks to visitors and having hand sanitizer on site.

— Julie Wootton-Greener

4:50 p.m.

‘Different vibe’ on Fremont

Corrie and Stephanie Byrd were rearranging their luggage Sunday afternoon before heading through security in Terminal 3. They arrived Friday in Las Vegas to celebrate Corrie’s birthday.

They’re from east Texas, but Stephanie is on a traveling assignment as a registered nurse in northern Wisconsin.

Corrie said it’s the third or fourth time in recent years they’ve visited Las Vegas. They stayed at The Venetian.

Overall in Las Vegas, “the crowd was a little lighter than normal,” he said, adding there was also a “different vibe” at the Fremont Street Experience than years past.

Corrie said he felt the safety protocols went “a little above and beyond” and with every casino they went into, there were efforts such as thermal temperature checks and people wearing face masks.

Stephanie said it was a good experience and she had no complaints. There was a little more of a security presence than normal, she said, but “overall, it was still fun Vegas for us.”

— Julie Wootton-Greener

4:30 p.m.

‘It doesn’t feel the same’

Daniel Martinez and his wife, Juanita, had been patiently waiting for the casinos to reopen.

They got lucky when this weekend coincided with their 40th wedding anniversary.

“We come often, but it doesn’t feel the same,” said Daniel, 66, of Downey, California. “Not yet.”

He wasn’t kidding.

Just behind him in the Golden Nugget lobby a little after 3 p.m. Sunday, roughly 30 people were waiting to check in. Few bothered with social distancing.

Ten tables were at or near capacity at the Fremont mid-afternoon as an employee kept busy turning away people trying to enter doors clearly marked with “Exit Only” and arrows leading out.

Across the street at the Four Queens, there were just four tables operating with every door wide open and no discernible screening measures.

Hand sanitizer was front and center at Binion’s, while the Downtown Grand featured prominent hand washing stations. At the California, a team member asked visitors to scan their wrists for a temperature check, then remove their masks and look at a security camera.

Social distancing wasn’t much of a problem at the Plaza, either. Beyond the wellness checkpoint, where customers put their heads near a scanner, just three people were playing at the tables.

A small crowd gathered around 3:30 p.m. at The D, just past more of those wrist scanners at the entrance, to watch a $1,043.26 jackpot accumulate on a penny slot.

The metal detectors, turnstiles and ID checks along the Fremont Street Experience didn’t do much to remind Martinez of the old days, either.

“We expected to see more people, because it was the first weekend,” he said. “It’s nice to be outside, though. It was a long time.”

— Christopher Lawrence

4:20 p.m.

When 8 p.m. feels like 3 a.m.

Phoenix resident Tony Ramirez said this weekend’s trip to Las Vegas was like none other.

“It’s a lot different,” said Ramirez as he walked out of MGM Grand, which had a mix of open and closed retail outlets, restaurants and attractions and a modestly busy gaming floor.

“The Strip is pretty dead,” he said. “Walking down the Strip at 8 (at night) feels like 3 in the morning.”

“When we walked down the Strip, a lot of the casinos, they were closed,” he said. “There was no music outside, no shows.”

As a regular customer, he’d gotten a free room at New York-New York hotel, where he’d observed that cocktail waitresses offering free drinks to gamblers seemed to be scarce after midnight.

All the same, he said he’d be making another trip to Las Vegas soon.

— Mary Hynes

4:15 p.m.

Protests

The reopening of Las Vegas casinos brought back many familiar scenes to Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday.

Some visitors trekked the Strip with large, brightly colored alcoholic slushies in hand. One woman roller bladed in front of the Bellagio fountains, passing showgirls snapping selfies with tourists. Others were seen smoking and sharing beer outside a CVS.

It was hard to imagine the violence that erupted on the same street just days before, when Black Lives Matter protests ended with tear gas, nonlethal rounds fired, arrests and gunshots.

While graffiti from the protests had been scrubbed away, there were a handful of reminders that the movement is still going strong in Las Vegas.

A black man driving a convertible drove north through the Strip, honking with one fist raised high in the air. Some pedestrians walking on the sidewalks raised theirs in solidarity.

Not far off, Bryan and Brooke Johnson of Salida, Colorado stood near the still-shuttered Paris Las Vegas. Bryan Johnson said he had joined Saturday night’s protest in Las Vegas while on vacation with his wife.

“I went out and protested with my brothers and sisters out here,” he said. He had taken part in protests in Colorado as well, and thought the experience was similar.

There was “nothing different,” he said. “I was safe. … (It was) calm, relaxed.”

— Bailey Schulz

4:05 p.m.

Getting your gamble on

Around 3:30 p.m., there was a line of about two dozen people waiting to check in at the Sahara.

Donning masks, Richard and Karen Noel from Dallas were starting their four-day Vegas vacation. The couple had scheduled this trip about six months ago.

‪“The timing was pretty dicy,” Richard Noel said. “We figured if they’re open, just like the airlines, we’re gonna go.” ‬

They planned to gamble and go to the pool, and get a relaxing massage.

“We have to get back to our business,” Karen Noel said.

Most of the right side of the casino was empty. A handful of people in masks played machines like “Jungle Roll.” The blackjack tables had minimum $5 bets, with three people to a table. Hand sanitizer stations and signs posted reminded guests to be mindful of social distancing.

Three players without masks and four masked employees circled the craps table.

Richard Shackelford from Los Angeles erupted in cheers at a winning hand.

“You gotta stop playing me!” He shouted. “Another $200 on the 6!”

Shackelford and his friend, Josh Madigan, came to Las Vegas for the weekend.

“At first, it was bad because I lost $800. But I won it back, and now I’m up,” he said.

Madigan said the weekend was fun, just different.

“None of the clubs are open, but it’s fun, you can still get your gamble on,” he said.

— Briana Erickson

3:40 p.m.

‘Everything is closed’

Louisiana resident Teleise Mitchell and her three children were waiting in Terminal 3 near the ticketing counters after missing a flight. They flew into Las Vegas about a week ago and then drove to the Santa Clarita, California area to celebrate Mitchell’s brother’s high school graduation.

They didn’t spend any time in Las Vegas, beyond flying into McCarran International Airport.

“Right now, it’s just empty,” Mitchell said about the activity at the airport. She also said about Las Vegas: “Everything is closed, pretty much.”

Mitchell said she decided to fly into Las Vegas in order to bypass a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine in Texas while traveling. That order has since been lifted.

The Review-Journal talked with two other groups of travelers waiting in Terminal 3, but neither had traveled to Las Vegas as tourists over the weekend. One family of locals were waiting to travel out and one group was waiting to get an airline ticket changed.

— Julie Wootton-Greener

3:35 p.m.

Visitors ready for more

The Bellagio’s main lobby was busy Sunday morning, with dozens of groups seen wheeling suitcases toward the lobby.

Table games near the front entrance weren’t staffed, but those further back in the casino were busy with people playing one last round before checkout. Staff members kept busy wiping down slot machines and entry doors.

Jade Stohl of Phoenix, Arizona said she “absolutely” felt safe while celebrating her 40th birthday in Las Vegas.

“I think Vegas did the best that they could, under the circumstances,” she said. “I think it was a pretty good turnout. … We’ll definitely be coming back to see shows and stuff once it’s open, which is what we were going to do originally.”

Outside the Bellagio, Lisa Shoff of Portland, Oregon and members of her bachelorette party took selfies together near the Bellagio fountains, wearing matching Friends-themed t-shirts.

Shoff, the bride, wore a white tank top that read “The one where I’m the bride,” while her party had black tops with “The one where Lisa gets married” printed on the front.

While the trip wasn’t what they had envisioned when they booked plane tickets in August — they reserved an Airbnb before they knew that Strip hotels would be open, and they didn’t have the chance to visit clubs — party member Maria Small said a fun Las Vegas atmosphere was still present.

“It honestly feels very much the same,” she said. “We’re looking forward to when (more amenities) open again, and we’re going to come back.”

Further up the Strip, the Linq Promenade had offered some of its retail outlets on Sunday. Around noon, visitors could be seen walking the street with alcoholic slushies in hand, passing by social distancing stickers on a fountain that had already begun to peel away.

Crowds in the Promenade began to thin out further in. Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar — which sits closer to the Strip — had about eight of its 12 outdoor tables filled around noon, while Maxie’s — near the base of the High Roller — had seated only two of its outdoor tables.

Yann Duhaime, a truck driver from Quebec, Canada, had 12 hours to spare on his way to California, and visited the Strip to kill time. He walked the Linq Promenade with his driving partner, a bag from the Harley Davidson shop in hand.

He thought the atmosphere was “sad” on Sunday, with smaller crowds than normal, but said he still had a good time. He added that the smaller crowds made it easier to social distance, and felt good that some people were wearing masks.

“We feel safe enough to (visit),” he said. “Any time we pass (through for work) and if I have time, I’m going to come back. I like Vegas.”

Sunday brunch crowds had returned to the Strip this week, with limited tables full at both Hexx Kitchen + Bar and Mon Ami Gabi.

Rui Rodriguez, 29 of Los Angeles, California stood in the shade outside Hexx with her family late Sunday morning, waiting for their reservation to be called.

“It’s really awesome to see the city moving, people walking on the streets,” she said.

The group planned to hit up the pool at The Venetian, where they were staying, and visit restaurants — their first time doing so in about three months.

“The casinos and the hotels are taking precautions, and they’re definitely taking all measures to prevent anything from spreading,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s safe to say that they’re doing everything you can to make you feel safe … we’ll definitely feel safe to come back.”

— Bailey Schulz

3:15 p.m.

First time betting horses

Minutes before the start of the fourth race at Santa Anita Park, a steady stream of bettors approached the four open windows at the South Point race book.

Evan and Alex, visitors from California who declined to provide their last names, sipped on beer and anxiously squeezed their tickets in the back row.

“This is my first time betting horses,” Alex said.

“There’s no sports in the book except for NASCAR, so we decided to come over here and bet a couple of races,” Evan said.

The gaming floor at the property on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard was busy and observed strict social-distancing policies on slot machines and video poker. Every other machine was turned off or had chairs removed, including the bigger banks with four to six machines.

Guests were not required to take a temperature at the main entrance of the property, and face coverings were noticeably scarce among guests compared to other properties visited Sunday.

The table games saw a steady stream of action, with four craps games and four roulette wheels spinning, in addition to multiple baccarat, blackjack and pai gow tables.

The poker room also had a waiting list of more than 100 players, according to the video screens.

Nearby in the race book, Marvin Salangsang of California watched the big screen as post time at Santa Anita approached. He had his racing guide open and odds sheets spread out on the section countertop he occupied in the back right corner of the race book.

“It’s like my routine,” Salagsang said. “If I have extra money, instead of staying home I come enjoy myself.”

Salangsang watched as Jamming Eddy won going away in the fourth. When the couple standing at the opposite end of the counter wasn’t sure of the exacta, Salangsang hollered “6-2-1” to let them know the order of finish.

By then, Evan and Alex had left the race book. A row of beer bottles and a handful of betting slips remained behind. None included Jamming Eddy.

— David Schoen

3 p.m.

Mix of visitors, local families

On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days.

Still, there was plenty of space to allow for social distancing near the Bellagio fountains Sunday morning.

A number of local families were seen stationed around the water, taking in both the show and the weekend crowd on the Strip.

Holly Grinstead took her two kids to the Strip Sunday morning to check out the fountains and Bellagio Conservatory.

She said Strip crowds seemed smaller than what she saw at Red Rock on Saturday, when the family also spent the day at the local property’s pool.

“It was packed up there,” Grinstead said. “It’s nice to see (crowds). People seem to be in good spirits.”

Still, Grinstead was surprised to see somewhat of a crowd at the Bellagio on Sunday. She had wanted to take advantage of touring the Strip while the crowds were still small.

“It’s a good time to do it now, before it gets busy again,” she said. “The weather’s great today, so it’s a good time to do it.”

Local couple Becky and Bill Porten also made a stop at the Strip Sunday to watch the fountains, tour the Bellagio Conservatory and make their “daily donation” in the casinos.

They arrived around 9:15 a.m., and said they had no problem with crowds at the conservatory. Bill Porten said he got excited when he noticed a line at the property’s checkout.

“It means the economy is starting to come back,” he said. “It’s nice to see a line.”

The two said they enjoy being out and about again, and feel safer inside the casinos than local grocery stores.

“It’s cleaner,” Becky Porten said. “I think they’re doing good. … It feels normal.”

Bill Porten, who works at an art gallery inside the Miracle Miles shops, said he’s looking forward to seeing more Strip properties reopen.

“It’s frustrating to see a staggered opening,” he said. “Maybe it’ll be better next week. … We’re just waiting for the mall to reopen.”

Locals David and Cathy Thoni also made a trip to the fountains Sunday morning. It was their first outing since the shutdowns began, and they planned to bring their granddaughter to the Hello Kitty display in the Bellagio Conservatory.

The two appreciated the casinos’ new health and safety protocols, but worried that visitors weren’t taking the pandemic seriously.

“I’d like to see a little more masks,” Cathy Thoni said.

When asked if they had any concerns about a second wave of the outbreak hitting Las Vegas, the couple said they’d like to see the state continue to reopen business cautiously, with data in mind.

“It seems to be mostly locals right now, so I worry when the airplanes start coming in,” Cathy Thoni said.

— Bailey Schulz

2 p.m.

Arrivals from Arizona

Leticia and Todd Perkins took a last-minute trip from Mesa, Arizona, to Las Vegas, where they stayed at the D Las Vegas downtown.

The vibe over the weekend was “pretty relaxed,” despite metal detector-like machines taking customers’ temperatures and plenty of people wearing masks, the couple said after getting their picture snapped at the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign Sunday afternoon.

“I think people wanted to have a good time. It’s been such a long time since they had a chance to get out and party,” said Todd, who doesn’t drink or gamble.

“I drank and gambled,” his wife said with a laugh.

The couple were surprised to learn that some of the Las Vegas protests of the death of George Floyd had become violent, observing that some businesses earlier in their stay had closed by late afternoon in a town that typically doesn’t sleep.

— Mary Hynes

12:56 p.m.

Old habits die hard

The hot shooter at the craps table wearing a white polo shirt and baby blue mask celebrated his winning roll with a “Woo!” and pump of the fist.

Seemingly out of habit, his neighbor offered a pat on the back and started to go for a high-five, then pulled back as he realized he broke social-distancing guidelines.

For the next hour, the craps game at M Resort raged on with five to six players, all wearing face coverings, taking turns tossing the dice. It was an oasis of action on an otherwise mellow Sunday morning.

Visitors entering from the top floor of the M parking garage near the sports book did not undergo a temperature check. Signs near the registration desk indicated hotel guests would be subject to a check prior to check-in.

All employees wore face coverings, and a cleaning crew circulated through the casino floor wiping down machines and chairs.

Slots and video poker machines were plentiful, with the middle machines out of service on the rows of three and four. However, the banks of six machines in a circular arrangement were all active.

While The B-52’s “Love Shack” played in the background, the bloody mary crowd filled the video poker machines at the bar by 11:15 a.m.

Carol Campbell of Las Vegas sat down at a nearby slot machine, happy to be at her local spot once again.

“I’m glad it’s open,” Campbell said. “It’s been pretty good so far. It’s clean, and everyone seems to be watching themselves.”

— David Schoen

