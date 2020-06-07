Las Vegas wraps up 1st post-shutdown weekend — BLOG

Tourists enjoy their meals in the outdoor dinning area at Mon Ami Gabi restaurant on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Valley will see a short break from the heat at the start of the week before highs climb back into the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Leticia and Todd Perkins of Mesa, Arizona, pose at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (Leticia Perkins)

3:15 p.m.

First time betting horses

Minutes before the start of the fourth race at Santa Anita Park, a steady stream of bettors approached the four open windows at the South Point race book.

Evan and Alex, visitors from California who declined to provide their last names, sipped on beer and anxiously squeezed their tickets in the back row.

“This is my first time betting horses,” Alex said.

“There’s no sports in the book except for NASCAR, so we decided to come over here and bet a couple of races,” Evan said.

The gaming floor at the property on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard was busy and observed strict social-distancing policies on slot machines and video poker. Every other machine was turned off or had chairs removed, including the bigger banks with four to six machines.

Guests were not required to take a temperature at the main entrance of the property, and face coverings were noticeably scarce among guests compared to other properties visited Sunday.

The table games saw a steady stream of action, with four craps games and four roulette wheels spinning, in addition to multiple baccarat, blackjack and pai gow tables.

The poker room also had a waiting list of more than 100 players, according to the video screens.

Nearby in the race book, Marvin Salangsang of California watched the big screen as post time at Santa Anita approached. He had his racing guide open and odds sheets spread out on the section countertop he occupied in the back right corner of the race book.

“It’s like my routine,” Salagsang said. “If I have extra money, instead of staying home I come enjoy myself.”

Salangsang watched as Jamming Eddy won going away in the fourth. When the couple standing at the opposite end of the counter wasn’t sure of the exacta, Salangsang hollered “6-2-1” to let them know the order of finish.

By then, Evan and Alex had left the race book. A row of beer bottles and a handful of betting slips remained behind. None included Jamming Eddy.

— David Schoen

3 p.m.

Mix of visitors, local families

On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days.

Still, there was plenty of space to allow for social distancing near the Bellagio fountains Sunday morning.

A number of local families were seen stationed around the water, taking in both the show and the weekend crowd on the Strip.

Holly Grinstead took her two kids to the Strip Sunday morning to check out the fountains and Bellagio Conservatory.

She said Strip crowds seemed smaller than what she saw at Red Rock on Saturday, when the family also spent the day at the local property’s pool.

“It was packed up there,” Grinstead said. “It’s nice to see (crowds). People seem to be in good spirits.”

Still, Grinstead was surprised to see somewhat of a crowd at the Bellagio on Sunday. She had wanted to take advantage of touring the Strip while the crowds were still small.

“It’s a good time to do it now, before it gets busy again,” she said. “The weather’s great today, so it’s a good time to do it.”

Local couple Becky and Bill Porten also made a stop at the Strip Sunday to watch the fountains, tour the Bellagio Conservatory and make their “daily donation” in the casinos.

They arrived around 9:15 a.m., and said they had no problem with crowds at the conservatory. Bill Porten said he got excited when he noticed a line at the property’s checkout.

“It means the economy is starting to come back,” he said. “It’s nice to see a line.”

The two said they enjoy being out and about again, and feel safer inside the casinos than local grocery stores.

“It’s cleaner,” Becky Porten said. “I think they’re doing good. … It feels normal.”

Bill Porten, who works at an art gallery inside the Miracle Miles shops, said he’s looking forward to seeing more Strip properties reopen.

“It’s frustrating to see a staggered opening,” he said. “Maybe it’ll be better next week. … We’re just waiting for the mall to reopen.”

Locals David and Cathy Thoni also made a trip to the fountains Sunday morning. It was their first outing since the shutdowns began, and they planned to bring their granddaughter to the Hello Kitty display in the Bellagio Conservatory.

The two appreciated the casinos’ new health and safety protocols, but worried that visitors weren’t taking the pandemic seriously.

“I’d like to see a little more masks,” Cathy Thoni said.

When asked if they had any concerns about a second wave of the outbreak hitting Las Vegas, the couple said they’d like to see the state continue to reopen business cautiously, with data in mind.

“It seems to be mostly locals right now, so I worry when the airplanes start coming in,” Cathy Thoni said.

— Bailey Schulz

2 p.m.

Arrivals from Arizona

Leticia and Todd Perkins took a last-minute trip from Mesa, Arizona, to Las Vegas, where they stayed at the D Las Vegas downtown.

The vibe over the weekend was “pretty relaxed,” despite metal detector-like machines taking customers’ temperatures and plenty of people wearing masks, the couple said after getting their picture snapped at the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign Sunday afternoon.

“I think people wanted to have a good time. It’s been such a long time since they had a chance to get out and party,” said Todd, who doesn’t drink or gamble.

“I drank and gambled,” his wife said with a laugh.

The couple were surprised to learn that some of the Las Vegas protests of the death of George Floyd had become violent, observing that some businesses earlier in their stay had closed by late afternoon in a town that typically doesn’t sleep.

— Mary Hynes

12:56 p.m.

Old habits die hard

The hot shooter at the craps table wearing a white polo shirt and baby blue mask celebrated his winning roll with a “Woo!” and pump of the fist.

Seemingly out of habit, his neighbor offered a pat on the back and started to go for a high-five, then pulled back as he realized he broke social-distancing guidelines.

For the next hour, the craps game at M Resort raged on with five to six players, all wearing face coverings, taking turns tossing the dice. It was an oasis of action on an otherwise mellow Sunday morning.

Visitors entering from the top floor of the M parking garage near the sports book did not undergo a temperature check. Signs near the registration desk indicated hotel guests would be subject to a check prior to check-in.

All employees wore face coverings, and a cleaning crew circulated through the casino floor wiping down machines and chairs.

Slots and video poker machines were plentiful, with the middle machines out of service on the rows of three and four. However, the banks of six machines in a circular arrangement were all active.

While The B-52’s “Love Shack” played in the background, the bloody mary crowd filled the video poker machines at the bar by 11:15 a.m.

Carol Campbell of Las Vegas sat down at a nearby slot machine, happy to be at her local spot once again.

“I’m glad it’s open,” Campbell said. “It’s been pretty good so far. It’s clean, and everyone seems to be watching themselves.”

— David Schoen

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.