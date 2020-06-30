Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive

A Laughlin casino is set to temporarily close its doors once again after a number of workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin in sseen in a screenshot. (Google)

Avi Resort & Casino, operated by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, plans to suspend all operations in its hotel and casino starting Monday at midnight through July 10, according to a news release.

The property’s July 4 fireworks show has been canceled as well.

The decision was made after a COVID-19 testing of more than 400 employees resulted in an undisclosed number of positive results.

“In keeping with our core values of ensuring the safety and health of our team members and guests, we believe a few is too many,” the statement said. “Additionally, the significant rise of COVID-19 cases in the local area is of the utmost concern.”

The closure comes less than two weeks after three tribal casinos in Arizona announced temporary closures, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Avi is set to use the shutdown to clean the entire property and “reexamine every aspect of the operation,” including disinfectant procedures, social distancing measures, health checks, testing protocols and masking.

All hotel reservations for arrival dates between now and July 10 will be canceled and fully refunded, and guests who had reservations affected by the closure will be given a comp on a future trip, the company said.

