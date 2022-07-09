Laughlin slots player hits jackpot for more than $1M

A slot machine has paid off big in Laughlin.

The Buffalo Diamond payoff of more than $1 million at the Aquarius Casino Resort on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Laughlin, Nevada. (Twitter)

A penny slot machine has paid off big in Laughlin.

Buffalo! Lucky winner hits over 1 million at the Aquarius Casino Resort in #Laughlin pic.twitter.com/blosMZO11w — Laughlin Buzz (@laughlinbuzz) July 7, 2022

An unidentified person won more than $1 million playing a Buffalo Diamond machine on Thursday.

The exact payout was $1,035,234.73.

No other details were made available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.