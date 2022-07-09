101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Laughlin slots player hits jackpot for more than $1M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2022 - 7:26 pm
 
The Buffalo Diamond payoff of more than $1 million at the Aquarius Casino Resort on Thursday, J ...
The Buffalo Diamond payoff of more than $1 million at the Aquarius Casino Resort on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Laughlin, Nevada. (Twitter)

A penny slot machine has paid off big in Laughlin.

An unidentified person won more than $1 million playing a Buffalo Diamond machine on Thursday.

The exact payout was $1,035,234.73.

No other details were made available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
2
VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Vegas, his presidential odds are fading
VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Vegas, his presidential odds are fading
3
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
4
Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
5
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Dream Las Vegas breaks ground at south Strip
By / RJ

Dream Las Vegas, on the south edge of the Strip, will feature dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino.