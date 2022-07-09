Laughlin slots player hits jackpot for more than $1M
A slot machine has paid off big in Laughlin.
Buffalo! Lucky winner hits over 1 million at the Aquarius Casino Resort in #Laughlin pic.twitter.com/blosMZO11w
— Laughlin Buzz (@laughlinbuzz) July 7, 2022
An unidentified person won more than $1 million playing a Buffalo Diamond machine on Thursday.
The exact payout was $1,035,234.73.
No other details were made available.
