Lawsuit: Wynn told employees to say he never assaulted them

Steve Wynn demanded that Wynn Las Vegas salon employees record a video in which they were asked to say they were never assaulted by him, a new lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday also says the former Wynn Resorts Ltd. chairman and CEO continues to make appointments and receive manicures, pedicures and services there or at his on-property villa.

But Michael Weaver, a spokesman for Wynn Resorts, said Steve Wynn no longer uses spa or salon services at the Wynn Las Vegas or Encore resorts.

The 11-count lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court by attorneys Justin Watkins and Matthew Hoffman names Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts, nine members of the company’s board of directors and Claude Baruk, managing director of Claude Baruk Salons, as defendants.

The unidentified accuser is listed as “Jane Doe.” She is identified in the lawsuit as a manicurist at Wynn Resorts who began performing regular manicures for Wynn in 2015 in his office or at the Claude Baruk Salon.

Wynn is accused of assault, battery, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and breach of contract and fiduciary duty.

The board and company were accused of negligent hiring. The board, the company and Baruk were accused of aiding and abetting Wynn.

Third assault lawsuit

It’s the third lawsuit filed in a week by unidentified plaintiffs involving allegations of sexual assault against Wynn, who resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts on Feb. 6.

In two previous filings, a 36-year-old woman alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Wynn started booking massages with her in 2006 and began “mentally and emotionally grooming (her) for his true intentions.” On Feb. 28, a complaint filed on behalf of a 49-year-old woman said her encounters with the billionaire began in 2011.

A representative for Steve Wynn said Tuesday that Wynn had no comment. In the past, Wynn has denied accusations that he had assaulted or harassed anyone.

Reports of sexual improprieties were first raised in Jan. 26 media reports.

Video demanded

According to the latest lawsuit, on or about Jan. 31, Wynn addressed salon employees at the salon. In front of all employees and Wynn executives, Wynn demanded that anyone who had ever felt assaulted or abused to raise their hands. No one did, “out of fear of retaliation,” the lawsuit narrative said.

The next day, during a birthday celebration for one of the salon employees, Wynn appeared with audio-video personnel and demanded that all employees record a video in which they stated that Wynn had never assaulted them.

The plaintiff said she was never questioned individually by anyone from the company or the board prior to the Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 meetings.

The accuser said she continues to fear going to work because Baruk, the Wynn board and company officials were doing nothing to investigate the allegations reported by the media.

“Wynn continues to make appointments and receive manicures, pedicures and salon services in the salon or in his on-site villa with Baruk, Wynn directors and Wynn Resorts’ full knowledge and permission, despite media reports and court filings outlining Wynn’s outrageous and offensive conduct,” the lawsuit says.

Under terms of a separation agreement between Wynn and the company, the former CEO has until June 1 to vacate the two-story villa on the resort property where he lives.

After Wynn’s resignation, Matt Maddox was named CEO of the company. He has since launched four company initiatives to benefit Wynn employees.

