Licensing for new Sparks Nugget owners approved

In a unanimous vote, the Nevada Gaming Commission approves the operator of 17 properties, Colorado-based Century Gaming Inc., in its entry to the Nevada market.

Century Casinos co-CEOs Erwin Haitzmann, left, and Peter Hoetzinger. (Century Casinos)

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved the licensing of Century Casinos Inc. for its recently acquired Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

Commissioners also approved the suitability of seven Century executives and board directors in the 75-minute hearing.

Just over a year ago, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company announced plans to buy the Nugget, a twin-towered, nearly 68-year-old, 1,600-room resort, from Marnell Gaming LLC for $195 million. The deal is expected to close in mid-2023.

The Nugget, three miles from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, has a 50,200-square-foot casino with 859 slot machines, 29 table games and an 8,555-seat outdoor amphitheater with a five-story, 1,200-space parking garage and an additional 1,272 parking spaces. It also has several casual and fine dining restaurants and 110,000 square feet of convention space.

Executives said one of their priorities will be to expand the gaming floor with 100 new slot machines and to upgrade a central bar in the casino.

Co-CEOs Peter Hoetzinger and Erwin Haitzmann told the Nevada Gaming Control Board when it recommended approval of licensing on March 8 that the company receives 75 percent of its revenue from properties in the United States, 14 percent from Canada and 11 percent from Poland.

It operates 17 casinos in three countries and it reported revenue of $430.5 million in 2022, an 11 percent increase over the previous year.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.