Line break causes north Strip resort to temporarily lose water

Sahara Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Recent renovations at the resort casino are part of a ...
Sahara Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Recent renovations at the resort casino are part of a larger revitalization of the north Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 1:24 pm
 

A water line break during construction work has caused interrupted water services at a north Strip casino.

Guests and workers at the Sahara say they have been without water since about midday Wednesday. According to a statement from the resort-casino, survey work being done around the property resulted in a breached water line.

“As a result, we have been experiencing intermittent issues with our water services while we work to repair the breach,” resort management said in a statement. “Guests have access to complimentary bottled water on every floor at the elevator lobby for any immediate needs, as well as complimentary refreshments and breakfast items in the lobby as restaurants remain temporarily closed. SAHARA is working diligently to resolve the issue and is taking measures to assist guests with other needs they may have in the meantime.”

Guests waiting in the lobby on Thursday said the resort gave out water bottles to use for personal hygiene as well as muffins and fruit on the lobby floors. Cafe services near the lobby as well as some bathrooms near the casino floor were closed midday.

Clark County officials said a portion of southbound Paradise Road near Sahara Avenue — behind the resort — was closed to about Karen Avenue to clean up water and silt from the water leak that occurred. The road is expected to open mid-afternoon.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

