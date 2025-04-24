Live dealer studio for online gambling pops up at Las Vegas casino

The casino is waiting on regulatory approval to begin taking online wagers from international gamblers.

Exterior view of the MGM Grand hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, March 25, 2005. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International and Playtech have partnered on the MGM Live studio inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, which will cater to online gamblers in international markets. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new live dealer studio has been constructed on the floor of a world-famous Las Vegas casino and is currently awaiting regulatory approval to begin taking online wagers from international gamblers.

The MGM Live studio at the MGM Grand hotel-casino is the latest development in the partnership between MGM Resorts International and Playtech plc. The MGM Live dealer studio at MGM Grand will only be available to players in select international markets.

MGM Resorts declined to comment on the live dealer studio, citing the ongoing regulatory approval process.

During a February earnings call, MGM Resorts officials estimated that the live dealer studio could be operational in the first half of 2025.

In addition to traditional live dealer casino games, the MGM Live studio at MGM Grand also features a Family Feud-branded game area. Details on how that space will be incorporated into either online or in-person experiences remains unclear.

The dealers working inside the MGM Live studio are visible to MGM Grand guests, particularly those dining at the adjacent Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill.

Last year, MGM Resorts and Playtech launched a dual-cast service where gamblers could place bets both in-person and online on live roulette and baccarat tables on the main gaming floors of Bellagio and MGM Grand. Those games are only available to online players in international markets.

A comparable product is available to BetMGM online casino players in New Jersey, where digital gamblers can place bets at live roulette tables located inside Atlantic City’s Borgata hotel-casino. BetMGM is co-owned by MGM Resorts and Entain plc. Borgata is operated by MGM Resorts.

Live dealer casino games are popular in United States markets where online gambling is permitted, such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. There are three live dealer studios located inside Atlantic City casinos, offering games such as blackjack, baccarat and craps.

