Casinos & Gaming

Local couple wins $829K jackpot at downtown casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 1:16 pm
 
A Las Vegas couple won a six-figure jackpot at the El Cortez on Monday, March 4, 2024. (El Cortez Hotel & Casino)

A local couple hit a six-figure jackpot at the El Cortez on Monday with a bet cheaper than a cup of coffee.

The two won $829,606 on a Buffalo Diamond Extreme machine after placing a $3.75 bet.

Several six figure jackpots have been hit across the valley this past week, with a slots player winning $710,000 between two jackpots at Caesars Palace on Saturday, a $782,467.12 jackpot at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday and several six-figure jackpots hitting at Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Casino & Resort totaling $1 million over the past weekend.

