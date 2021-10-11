73°F
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 2:50 pm
 
Danilo R. won a $109,732 jackpot at California Hotel. (Boyd Gaming)
A Las Vegas resident won a nearly $110,000 jackpot on a slot game in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

The winner, identified as a man named Danilo R. who recently moved to Las Vegas from Hawaii, was playing IGT’s “Red, White & Blue” slot machine at California Hotel just before 3 a.m. when he hit the $109,732 jackpot on a $10 spin.

Boyd Gaming said in a statement that another guest hit a six-figure jackpot at one of the company’s Downtown Las Vegas casinos last month. A woman who was celebrating her wedding anniversary at the Fremont casino hit a progressive jackpot of $382,310 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Sept. 3.

