Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K

An unidentified Las Vegas man has played the same bank of video games for years. The habit paid off big time on Tuesday.

The sequential royal flush jackpot hit Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Aliante Casino by a Las Vegas man who asked to remain anonymous. (Boyd Gaming photo)

Playing the same bank of video machines at a north Las Vegas Valley casino has paid off for an unidentified Las Vegas Man.

The man hit a sequential royal flush jackpot on a $5 wager about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa. The payoff was $314,911.

“The local resident, who requested to remain anonymous, frequently visits the Aliante and has been playing on the same bank of video poker machines for years, winning a few royal flush jackpots at the property,” a news release stated. “He plans to use some of his winnings to go on road trips.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.