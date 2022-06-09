103°F
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2022 - 5:46 pm
 
The sequential royal flush jackpot hit Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Aliante Casino by a Las Vegas ...
The sequential royal flush jackpot hit Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Aliante Casino by a Las Vegas man who asked to remain anonymous. (Boyd Gaming photo)

Playing the same bank of video machines at a north Las Vegas Valley casino has paid off for an unidentified Las Vegas Man.

The man hit a sequential royal flush jackpot on a $5 wager about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa. The payoff was $314,911.

“The local resident, who requested to remain anonymous, frequently visits the Aliante and has been playing on the same bank of video poker machines for years, winning a few royal flush jackpots at the property,” a news release stated. “He plans to use some of his winnings to go on road trips.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

