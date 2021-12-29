47°F
Local Keno players hit it big at Las Vegas Valley casinos

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 5:03 pm
 
Guests Tammie and Matthew pose with their giant check, presented by Green Valley Ranch Team Members. (Station Casinos)
Keno Jackpot $109,005 Handpay Screen at Red Rock Resort. (Station Casinos)
Two local Keno players are ending the year on a high note after hitting it big at Station Casino properties.

One winner named Tammie won $57,191 after she hit an 8 out of 8 Jumbo live Keno Progressive Jackpot while playing at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Sunday.

Another winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a $109,005 multiple 8 out of 8 and 7 out of 7’s multi-hand video Keno Jackpot off a $20 bet at Red Rock Resort on Monday.

