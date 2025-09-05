Local player wins $153K on table game at Las Vegas Valley casino — PHOTOS

A joker comes through once again for a local pai gow poker player who collected a six-figure jackpot.

Is Las Vegas returning to its roots? Officials promote ‘better value’ with new deals

Zachary Stem of Las Vegas won $153,979 after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)

Zachary Stem of Las Vegas won $153,979 after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)

Zachary Stem of Las Vegas won $153,979 after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)

Zachary Stem of Las Vegas won $153,979 after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)

Zachary Stem of Las Vegas won $153,979 after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)

Zachary Stem of Las Vegas won $153,979 after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)

Zachary Stem of Las Vegas won $153,979 after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas. (Silverton Casino Lodge)

Zachary Stem of Las Vegas won $153,979 after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker on Thursday at Silverton, according to a casino spokesperson.

The hand won the progressive jackpot of $148,979, and Stem collected an additional $5,000 Fortune Bonus off a side bet.

Stem collected a 2 through 8 of diamonds for the win, using the joker for the 4 of diamonds. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.