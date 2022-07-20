Local scores $100K win on video poker machine

One local video poker player picked a great time to go big.

A video poker player won $100,000 on a Hundred Play Draw Poker machine Monday, July 18, 2022, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

One local video poker player picked a great time to go big.

The player won $100,000 on a Hundred Play Draw Poker machine after drawing a heart royal flush Monday at Palace Station.

100k JACKPOT!! 💰🤑

A lucky local placed a big bet and hit a big win on Hundred Play Draw Poker! pic.twitter.com/37xzXfFl5S — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 19, 2022

The hand hit just after 11 p.m., according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, had to wager $125 per hand (five quarters per hand) on each spin.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

In case you didn’t hear, this will soon be Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Shoutout to these three lucky @CaesarsRewards jackpot winners from last week!👏 Jackpot winnings totalled $175,415💰 #BetterAtBallys 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/HsqWRW2DP9 — Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) July 20, 2022

Casino Royale

It’s not just for your White Castle fix on the Strip.

What a WIN of $11,571.37 on WILD EXPLOSION! 👏 🔥 CONGRATS THIS THIS LUCKY WINNER! pic.twitter.com/WV3NtxqwqW — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) July 19, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

It’s not just for your escargot fix on the Strip.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.