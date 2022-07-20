109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Local scores $100K win on video poker machine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2022 - 4:10 pm
 
A video poker player won $100,000 on a Hundred Play Draw Poker machine Monday, July 18, 2022, a ...
A video poker player won $100,000 on a Hundred Play Draw Poker machine Monday, July 18, 2022, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

One local video poker player picked a great time to go big.

The player won $100,000 on a Hundred Play Draw Poker machine after drawing a heart royal flush Monday at Palace Station.

The hand hit just after 11 p.m., according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, had to wager $125 per hand (five quarters per hand) on each spin.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

In case you didn’t hear, this will soon be Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Casino Royale

It’s not just for your White Castle fix on the Strip.

Paris Las Vegas

It’s not just for your escargot fix on the Strip.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NLV officer involved in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years
NLV officer involved in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years
2
Driver who caused horrific triple-fatal DUI crash draws long prison term
Driver who caused horrific triple-fatal DUI crash draws long prison term
3
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
4
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Hoover Dam
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Hoover Dam
5
Coroner names 2 North Las Vegas plane crash victims
Coroner names 2 North Las Vegas plane crash victims
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST