Local wins $100K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
One lucky local hit a jackpot Friday at a northwest casino.
The player hit a royal flush of diamonds on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine to win a $100,000 jackpot at Rampart Casino, according to a casino spokesperson.
Other jackpot winners this week included a pai gow poker player at South Point, and a traveler who won $1,330,134 on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slot machine Tuesday at Harry Reid International Airport.