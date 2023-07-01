103°F
Casinos & Gaming

Local wins $100K jackpot at Las Vegas casino

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
A local hit a royal flush of diamonds to win a $100,000 jackpot at Rampart Casino on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Rampart Casino)
A local hit a royal flush of diamonds to win a $100,000 jackpot at Rampart Casino on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Rampart Casino)

One lucky local hit a jackpot Friday at a northwest casino.

The player hit a royal flush of diamonds on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine to win a $100,000 jackpot at Rampart Casino, according to a casino spokesperson.

Other jackpot winners this week included a pai gow poker player at South Point, and a traveler who won $1,330,134 on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slot machine Tuesday at Harry Reid International Airport.

