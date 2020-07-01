Local woman wins $676K slots jackpot at Henderson casino
The win was one of several of various amounts in the Las Vegas Valley.
Live in Henderson. Win in Henderson.
A Henderson player won a $676,614 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Club Fortune Casino.
Erica hit her lucky spin on June 15.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
At Cannery, a slots player hit for $12,000 on a Red, White and Blue machine.
A Happy Independence Day Weekend came early for our lucky $12,000 winner on Red, White & Blue 10 Times Pay! pic.twitter.com/BRrbzyhvzM
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 1, 2020
At the Plaza, Chan won $12,720 on Crazy Money slots.
Chan won $12,720! #PlazaLV #Vegas
For a complete list of winners, visit our Facebook page: https://t.co/7yX9pMkgP5 pic.twitter.com/2QNPBBVrx3
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) July 1, 2020
At the California, Solomon, playing a 25 cent Caveman Keno machine, hit a seven-spot multiplier for $5,000.
Solomon was betting just a quarter when he hit a 7/7 Keno multiplier, landing him a $5,000 jackpot! Sweet win Solomon! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/JLnxDQIhF6
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) June 30, 2020
At Four Queens, a visitor from Tennessee turned a $2 spin into $7,500.
Lucky gentleman from Tennessee playing a dollar slot machine hit $7500 with 2 coins bet! #4queenslv #4queens #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/KAu1yvKZLY
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) June 30, 2020
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.