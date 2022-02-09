Locals claim nearly $300K in jackpots at off-Strip casinos
Monday was a big day for three local gamblers, who combined for almost $300,000 in jackpots.
Monday was a big day for three local gamblers, who combined for almost $300,000 in jackpots.
The first local won $191,428 playing Dollar Storm at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur.
Across town, another local won a $27,503 jackpot at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder while playing Wicked Wheel.
The same day, a local hit a $70,986 jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold Em at South Point.