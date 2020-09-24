Longtime casino insider Sean Higgins dies

Sean Higgins, the former General Counsel of Herbst Gaming — now known as Affinity Gaming — has died.

Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman John Moran Jr. made the announcement during a Thursday meeting, and two commissioners gave tributes. The timing and cause of death was not announced.

Higgins resigned from his post with Herbst, a casino operator and slot machine route company, and joined Las Vegas-based lawfirm Gordon Silver in 2010. He had been with Herbst for 17 years, also serving as general counsel of Terrible Herbst Oil Co., a separate operation.

Herbst Gaming rebranded as Affinity Gaming in 2011, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009. The company now operates nine properties, according to its website: two in Missouri, one in Iowa and five in Nevada, including Whiskey Pete’s, Buffalo Bill’s and Silver Sevens.

