Longtime gaming attorney Whittemore recommended for licensing

The state Gaming Control Board has recommended licensing for Ellen Whittemore, a longtime Southern Nevada gaming attorney, as an officer for Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

Ellen Whittemore returns to her seat during a meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Ellen Whittemore, executive vice president and general counsel of Wynn Resorts Ltd., has been recommended for licensing as an officer of the company by the state Gaming Control Board.

Meeting in Carson City Wednesday, board members unanimously recommended the licensing of Whittemore, a longtime gaming attorney in Southern Nevada, continuing the company’s transformation in the post-Steve Wynn era.

The recommendation is expected to be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Dec. 19.

Whittemore, who serves as Wynn Las Vegas LLC corporate secretary, made numerous appearances before the board with three firms in nearly 30 years before being named Wynn’s general counsel, replacing Kim Sinatra, in July 2018.

Sinatra was one of Steve Wynn’s top executives. She left the company in August 2018 with a $1.8 million cash settlement six months after Steve Wynn resigned in February 2018.

Since his departure, Wynn Resorts has undergone a transition in leadership with major changes in management and its board of directors and company policies in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal involving Steve Wynn. He has denied ever harassing anyone.

