Longtime Macao gaming executive Bowie retiring from MGM in May

A gaming executive who had roles with Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International said he’s not renewing his contract and will retire from MGM China.

MGM Cotai Resort is seen in Macau Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. MGM Resorts is opening a lavish multibillion-dollar casino resort in Macau, in the latest big bet by foreign gambling companies on the southern Chinese gambling haven. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A longtime casino executive of MGM Resorts International’s Macao operations is retiring, according to a public filing.

Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM China, which oversees MGM Macau and MGM Cotai, “decided not to extend his contract and elected to step down earlier to match with his personal retirement plans,” according to a Monday filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

He worked for three major Las Vegas companies in the past 22 years.

His retirement is effective May 31, but Bowie will remain as an executive director until a new appointment is made. He’ll also serve as an adviser to the company through 2022.

Inside Asian Gaming reported that MGM said Bowie had “expressed his gratitude to the board, particularly (acting MGM CEO) Bill Hornbuckle and (MGM executive board director) Pansy Ho, the company and MGM Resorts for this opportunity and their support over the years. He also expressed his appreciation of the entire MGM China team and has much confidence that it will continue to take the company to great heights.”

Bowie, an Australian, first entered Macao’s gaming market in 2003 as president and general manager of Wynn Resorts Macau. Bowie opened Wynn Macau in 2006 but left the company a year later before it began development plans for Encore Macau.

He joined MGM China as president of MGM Grand Paradise, a title he has held through retirement. He became CEO and a director for MGM in 2010.

Prior to working in Macao, Bowie served as a senior vice president for Caesars Entertainment-Australia from 1998 to 2003 before joining Wynn.

Bowie also serves as an adjunct professor of tourism for the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.

