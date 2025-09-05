Longtime MGM Resorts executive to retire

MGM Resorts, the largest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip, says it expects to choose his replacement later this month.

The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

An MGM Resorts International official is retiring after more than 30 years.

MGM Resorts announced the retirement Friday of Corey Sanders, its chief operating officer, effective Dec. 31. He will serve as an adviser to the president and CEO through Dec. 31, 2026.

MGM Resorts is expected to choose a new COO later this month, according to a news release.

Serving as COO since 2010, Sanders oversaw MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas and regional properties, as well as its corporate hospitality, gaming, human resources and strategic initiatives departments.

“He has been a constant presence, providing foundational leadership for all the key moments that have defined our history – from our acquisitions of Mirage Group and Mandalay Resort Group to our regional property openings and expansions like Springfield, National Harbor, Empire City and Borgata,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts, in a statement.

Before stepping into his current position, Sanders served as chief financial officer and treasurer at MGM, as well as myriad other positions, including chief financial officer for both the MGM Grand and the company’s MGM Grand Resorts division.

Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts is the largest casino operator on the Strip and the largest employer in the state of Nevada.

