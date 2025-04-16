Longtime Wynn financial officer dies after long illness

The former president of Treasure Island and chief financial officer of Bellagio also was a poker player who finished in the money in 12 major tournaments.

Stu Unger claps after a deuce comes up on the final card to beat John Strzemp and win the World Series of Poker in 1997. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Strzemp takes a drag of his cigarette during a break in the World Series of Poker on Fremont Street in 1997. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dennis Gomes, left, and John Strzemp at the Las Vegas Hilton on Oct. 1, 1985. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Strzemp, seen at the Las Vegas Hilton on Oct. 1, 1985. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Treasure Island president and longtime Las Vegas gaming industry financial officer John Strzemp II died Tuesday after a lengthy illness. He was 73.

Strzemp, also a professional poker player that finished in the money in major tournaments 12 times, was a close associate of and worked with former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn.

Strzemp was the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Wynn Resorts, a position he held since March 2008. From September 2002 to March 2008, Strzemp served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company. He also served as the company’s treasurer from March 2003 to March 2006 and at one time was Bellagio’s chief financial officer.

In his time with Wynn, Strzemp oversaw finances at the company’s Las Vegas properties and in Macao.

When Strzemp retired from Wynn in early 2017, he was asked by Steve Wynn to continue on as a special consultant to the company until the end of that year.

When MGM Resorts International acquired Treasure Island forming MGM Mirage in 2000, Strzemp was one of two executives he took with him to form Wynn Resorts.

Strzemp’s death was one of two connected with Wynn on Tuesday. Steve Wynn’s former wife and co-founder of the company, Elaine Wynn, died earlier in the day. Both Elaine Wynn and Strzemp were residents of Las Vegas’ Park Towers condominium complex.

Strzemp may have been better known for his poker skills.

Generally a tournament player, he finished second to poker legend Stu Ungar in the main event of the 1997 World Series of Poker, winning $583,000.

While Strzemp won no bracelets in big poker events, he had 10 money finishes in the World Series of Poker and two in World Poker Tour competition.

In addition to playing poker, Strzemp was a baseball fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed planning trips to various baseball stadiums to see games. Friends and associates said they were often dazzled by Strzemp’s mathematical skills and behind his back called him “Rainman,” a reference to the Tom Cruise-Dustin Hoffman film. Friends also enjoyed his dry sense of humor that often coaxed them to laugh out loud at some of his stories.

Strzemp is survived by a son, also a poker player, John III, and a daughter, Jacqueline, a granddaughter and a brother, Joe. He had lived with partner Bonnie Rattner for 24 years.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.