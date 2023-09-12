‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack

An expert in cybersecurity says it’s too early to speculate whether MGM Resorts International was the victim of hackers in a ransomware attack but there are numerous clues indicating it was.

The sportsbook at MGM Grand in Las Vegas is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. MGM Resorts International properties had a cybersecurity issue that thwarted credit card transactions and affected computerized systems. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

But one thing is certain: The issue that began Sunday that prevented all of the company’s credit card transactions and affected its computer systems nationwide could cost MGM millions of dollars because of the company’s vast presence.

MGM also is Nevada’s largest corporate employer and taxpayer.

Alex Hamerstone, advisory solutions director at TrustedSec, an Ohio-based information security consulting organization dedicated to helping companies assess and decrease risk in their information systems, said not only did MGM lose money from failed hotel and restaurant reservation bookings and inaccessible slot machines and sports bets, but the company took a reputational hit as well.

The effects of the crippling cybersecurity issue could last several days and, depending on the extent of the incident, months or years.

MGM has not elaborated on what systems were affected or how the incident may have occurred and hasn’t referred to it as a cyberattack.

But it has been in contact with law enforcement and the FBI confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating the matter, an indication MGM was under attack.

“MGM has requested assistance, and we are providing it,” Special Agent Mark Neria, of the bureau’s Las Vegas field office, said Tuesday morning.

He declined to comment further on the issue, citing an ongoing investigation.

‘Losing money every minute’

“I’m sure they’re losing money every minute, every hour, every day,” Hamerstone said.

“If there’s a breach in a retail organization and the place has low prices and good products, shoppers are back the next day,” Hamerstone said. “But I think that people are much less forgiving when you ruin their vacation or ruin their holiday. Some people save up all year to go to Vegas.”

On Monday, some point-of-sale locations couldn’t process credit card transactions at MGM’s retail outlets and in-resort ATMs were offline. Some guests complained that they couldn’t get into their hotel rooms because the MGM app was off. The company has since remedied that problem by issuing key cards.

An MGM spokesperson confirmed that the company had notified authorities and took “prompt action to protect our systems and data,” while working to determine the cause.

“Our resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational, and continue to deliver the experiences for which MGM is known,” part of a statement released late Monday read. “Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed. We appreciate your patience.”

Gary Greeson, 54, checked into the Excalibur on Monday, with plans of checking out on Thursday. He traveled to Vegas from Oklahoma City on business. “It’s irritating to spend money and come to a place like this and things aren’t working and there is no backup system,” he said. “I tried to order room service and was told I couldn’t since I had to use the app.”

Greeson estimated there were more than 200 people waiting in line to check in to the hotel yesterday afternoon. He has tried to purchase over-the-counter medicine at some of the casino shops but employees say they can’t look up prices and can’t sell him anything less they have the prices memorized.

He said employees are trying to be helpful, but with most systems being down it makes it difficult to enjoy his stay.

Though, he isn’t staying at an MGM property, Mike Hoffman, 65, who is vacationing in Vegas from Charlotte, North Carolina has been impacted by the outage.

While he is staying at Caesars Palace, Hoffman won $15.27 at a slot machine at New York-New York on Tuesday but had to wait at the machine until an employee could come by and grab the ticket and then return with the cash winnings.

“It takes about five minutes longer to cash out which is inconvenient since you can’t leave the machine,” Hoffman said, but he credited the employee for rounding his $15.27 payout to $16.

Hoffman said that he hasn’t had similar issues playing at Caesars and would probably avoid playing at a MGM casino for the rest of his trip, he leaves on Thursday, since they aren’t working at 100%.

At the MGM Grand Tuesday morning, about 60 percent of the slot machines and other computer-based games on the floor appeared to be out of service. All ATMs, rewards and sports betting machines also appeared not to be operational.

Over at New York-New York, more slot machines appeared to be working Tuesday morning, with roughly 20 percent inoperative. Most computer blackjack and craps were working.

Check-in lines at MGM Grand and New York-New York were short late Tuesday morning and appeared to be operating normally.

Video poker at MGM Grand bars were working Tuesday morning.

The sportsbooks at MGM Grand and New York-New York were not taking action Tuesday in the respective facilities.

