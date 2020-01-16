Louisiana gaming regulator OKs Eldorado-Caesars deal

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has given Eldorado Resorts approval to move forward with its $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019 (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The board made the announcement at a Thursday morning meeting. In early December, the Missouri Gaming Commission also gave Eldorado approval to move forward with the transaction.

The company expects to complete the merger in the first half of the year. Eldorado and Caesars will have to gain approval from regulatory bodies from all 17 states in which the merged company will operate, including Nevada. It will also need approval from the Federal Trade Commission.

