Louisiana woman alleges MGM shortchanges slot-machine players

Kiosks won’t provide change at MGM’s Beau Rivage casino and the woman, who hopes to expand the lawsuit to a class action, says the company is keeping millions of dollars.

Unredeemed cashout vouchers from Las Vegas casinos on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. The state, which gets 75 percent of unclaimed winnings, collected $16.5 million from a total of nearly $22 million in unclaimed winnings in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Louisiana woman is suing MGM Resorts International for shortchanging gamblers who receive a voucher from a slot machine but fail to pay the change at kiosks in the casino.

Attorneys for Leane Scherer of New Orleans, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Mississippi and hopes to make the complaint a class-action suit.

In her complaint, Scherer said kiosks at MGM’s Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, dispense the rounded-down cash amount and another voucher for the change that can be redeemed at a casino cage.

The complaint also said MGM provides no signage at Beau Rivage explaining that players cannot receive the full amount of their winnings unless they go to the cage.

