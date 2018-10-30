Lucky Dragon auction in Las Vegas gets no takers at $35M

Casinos & Gaming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2018 - 11:50 am
 

The Lucky Dragon’s main lender foreclosed on the shuttered resort Tuesday, opening a new chapter in the Las Vegas hotel’s short but troubled history.

Snow Covered Capital, linked to San Francisco developer Enrique Landa, took ownership of the 2.5-acre property at 300 W. Sahara Ave. at a foreclosure auction. The minimum opening bid was $35 million, but no one made an offer above that price.

“Going once, twice – not hearing anything from anybody in the crowd, the property is hereby sold, it reverts back to the (lender),” said auctioneer David Bark, foreclosure trustee and underwriting counsel with First American Title Insurance Co. “Thank you all for attending.”

The auction was held in the parking lot of the Nevada Legal News building, 930 S. Fourth St. near Charleston Boulevard.

Around 50 people, including some news media, were in attendance.

The Lucky Dragon opened in November 2016 with its hotel and casino in separate buildings. But it struggled to draw big crowds, closed its casino and restaurants in January, faced foreclosure and then filed for bankruptcy in February.

Its swift demise was finalized in early October when the nine-story hotel tower closed and the property was sealed off with chain-link fencing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

