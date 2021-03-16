Luxor rooms renovated with ‘fresh take’ on Egyptian theme

A remodeled bedroom inside the Luxor. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

A remodeled bathroom inside the Luxor. (Courtesy, MGM Resorts International)

The Luxor’s pyramid design honors some of the greatest architectural feats in history, but guest rooms inside the property are going modern.

The Strip property started accepting reservations for remodeled rooms Monday for stays beginning mid-April. The Pyramid King and Pyramid Two Queen rooms are inspired by Moroccan and North African cultures, using orange and blue with gold accents, and now include a modern bathroom.

The redesign is “a fresh take on the authentic Egyptian theme found throughout the property,” according to a Monday news release.

Renovations will continue throughout the summer and will eventually encompass all 1,715 standard king and queen rooms inside the property.

“The Luxor Pyramid is a symbol of excitement and adventure in Las Vegas and around the world,” said Chuck Bowling, the president and chief operating officer of MGM Resort International’s Luxor and Mandalay Bay. “Our newly redesigned rooms capture the bold energy and offerings our guests have come to know and expect in a Luxor getaway.”

