Casinos & Gaming

Luxor’s arena for gamers to retain HyperX sponsorship and name

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2023 - 6:15 am
 
Players attend a weekly tournament called "Knockdown" of fighting games, Friday, Sept ...
Players attend a weekly tournament called "Knockdown" of fighting games, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
California-based Allied Esports and HyperX retained the naming rights to the HyperX Arena at Lu ...
California-based Allied Esports and HyperX retained the naming rights to the HyperX Arena at Luxor on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Courtesy HyperX)
Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports, left, Seth Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming and chairman ...
Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports, left, Seth Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming and chairman of Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, and Christopher LaPorte, founder of RESET, speak during a UNLV panel on the esports economy at HyperX Arena Las Vegas in Luxor on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Luxor’s HyperX Arena has held 700 events and hosted more than 500,000 people since it opened in 2018.

And California-based HyperX and Allied Esports, a subsidiary of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc., announced Monday it has renewed its naming rights agreement with the 1,000-capacity arena, that hosts a number of esports tournaments and events. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“HyperX is excited to retain the naming rights sponsorship of the HyperX Arena Las Vegas and continue our commitment and dedication to esports and the gaming community,” said Daniel Kelley, HyperX’s director of marketing. “Allied Esports is a key partner for us, with their ability to deliver a best-in-class esports destination in a city that has become nationally known for its esports, sports and entertainment.”

As part of the multiyear agreement, HyperX will continue to receive prominent branding and signage inside and outside of the venue, as well as across all arena promotions, content and social media platforms. HyperX and Allied Esports also will continue to partner on a variety of co-branded experiences and events at the arena focused on growing their gaming and esports communities.

Among the events produced at the arena were League of Legend All Stars, NHL World Championship and NBA 2K The Turn. The facility also has hosted numerous esports personalities including Mr.Beast, Ninja, Jabbawockeez, Timthetatman and Ludwig.

As the official peripheral partner of HyperX Arena, HyperX will continue to provide gaming headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads, and USB microphones for esports tournaments, special events and gamers visiting the arena.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

