57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

LVCVA board of directors replaces key member

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2023 - 10:07 am
 
Ann Hoff, president and COO of Bellagio and Park MGM resorts, speaks after the championship rou ...
Ann Hoff, president and COO of Bellagio and Park MGM resorts, speaks after the championship round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ann Hoff, president and chief operating officer of MGM Resort International’s Bellagio, Park MGM and NoMad properties, on Tuesday was sworn in as a member of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors.

She replaces former MGM colleague Anton Nikodemus, who resigned to take over as CEO of Seaport Entertainment, a division of Howard Hughes Holdings, which is planning to develop a casino property on the Strip at Fashion Show mall.

Hoff, an MGM executive since 1990, was appointed to the board’s compensation, marketing and Las Vegas Convention Center District committees.

Nikodemus had also served as vice chairman of the board of directors. He was replaced in that role by Brian Gullbrants, president of Wynn Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
2
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
4
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
5
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fontainebleau blooms at last
By and / RJ

A Dec. 13 opening will mark new chapter for the north Strip hotel-casino, whose saga of construction began in 2005 and saw years of delays.

Dates of emergence: Timeline of Fontainebleau
By / RJ

The Fontainebleau project in Las Vegas has a long history marked by bankruptcy proceedings, halted construction, different sets of owners, name changes, and national economic meltdowns.

More stories
Longtime MGM executive to retire, promotions announced
Longtime MGM executive to retire, promotions announced
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
30 years ago, pirates, theme parks and a pyramid ushered in a new Strip
30 years ago, pirates, theme parks and a pyramid ushered in a new Strip
Board approves spending $6.5M to prepare former Riviera site for development
Board approves spending $6.5M to prepare former Riviera site for development
Culinary workers vote 99 percent for Caesars deal; MGM, Wynn vote next
Culinary workers vote 99 percent for Caesars deal; MGM, Wynn vote next
Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs
Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs