LVCVA board of directors replaces key member

The president and chief operating officer of Bellagio, Park MGM and NoMad has taken committee positions in joining as a replacement to former colleague Anton Nikodemus.

Ann Hoff, president and COO of Bellagio and Park MGM resorts, speaks after the championship round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ann Hoff, president and chief operating officer of MGM Resort International’s Bellagio, Park MGM and NoMad properties, on Tuesday was sworn in as a member of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors.

She replaces former MGM colleague Anton Nikodemus, who resigned to take over as CEO of Seaport Entertainment, a division of Howard Hughes Holdings, which is planning to develop a casino property on the Strip at Fashion Show mall.

Hoff, an MGM executive since 1990, was appointed to the board’s compensation, marketing and Las Vegas Convention Center District committees.

Nikodemus had also served as vice chairman of the board of directors. He was replaced in that role by Brian Gullbrants, president of Wynn Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.