LVCVA flips switch on new ad promoting reopening of Las Vegas

Tourism leaders say it won’t be as easy as flipping a switch, but a new TV ad debuting Monday shows the Strip in big lights coming to life for Thursday’s resort reopenings.

The Strip is seen on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tourism leaders and even Gov. Steve Sisolak have said reopening Nevada’s casinos won’t be as easy as flipping a switch.

But a new television advertisement that debuts Monday shows just that.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, through advertising consultant R&R Partners, is promoting the reopening of casinos Thursday with a pair of ads that show the Las Vegas Strip lights coming back to life.

The ads, titled “The Light,” have two versions, one that begins Monday with an ending tagline proclaiming “We’re ready, Reopening June 4, 2020.” The second one that will be broadcast beginning Thursday says, “Now Open.”

The imagery of the two ads is identical.

“As the city of Las Vegas reopens its doors on June 4, ‘The Light,’ is a reminder that the destination is back and ready for you,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing with the LVCVA. “With a flip of a switch, the destination comes to life as a beacon of light ready to welcome visitors again.”

The ad will run nationally across a combination of network and cable channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, BET, BET Her, E!, ESPN, NBA TV, TV One and Travel Channel. It will also run digitally as part of a streaming schedule with NBC.

The LVCVA did not disclose how much the ad cost to produce, nor the cost of the national ad buy.

“As you can imagine, we have had to be very creative in executing marketing programming during the current fiscal environment,” Brunelle said when asked about the cost. “In producing ‘The Light,’ our creative team was able to utilize assets from other programs and creative executions, which enabled us to keep production costs in line with expectations. In terms of our ad spend for this reopening campaign, we were able to utilize funding from our current fiscal year advertising budget that was in line with historic spend levels for an effort of this importance.”

The convention authority had estimated spending $85 million for advertising in the current fiscal year that ends June 30. Last week, the LVCVA approved a budget for the next fiscal year that spends $65 million for advertising.

Brunelle said the ad “was created to symbolically show the lights of our world-class destination once again by illuminating the iconic Las Vegas Strip as it reopens.

“This ad is an extension of the new ‘What Happens Here, Only Happens Here’ campaign that was launched in January and captures the uniqueness of Las Vegas that visitors have come to know and expect,” he said.

The ad opens with an unlit individual throwing the switch on an industrial power lever. It follows with the relighting of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign and then a north-to-south overview of Strip resorts lighting up.

More than a dozen resorts are identifiable in the flight down the Strip.

At one point, there’s a counterclockwise lighting of the High Roller observation wheel with a little trick photography — the Flamingo, Caesars Palace, Harrah’s Las Vegas and The Mirage are all shown in the background.

The erupting Bellagio fountains are also prominently displayed.

Near the end of the spot is a long shot of the north-to-south relighting, followed by the ending taglines.

“‘The Light’ reinforces that the Las Vegas experience, although now slightly reimagined, will still be fun and exciting and as unique as the destination itself,” Brunelle said. “The city of Las Vegas has stepped back into the light and is ready for visitors to stand in its light once again.

“We know the guest experience will be reimagined a bit differently than before, however we are confident that we will strike a balance between the experiences our guests have come to expect from the destination, with the urgent needs to adapt our environment accordingly as a result of COVID-19,” he said.

