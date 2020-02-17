Macao casinos to reopen on Friday, Chinese official says

Macao casinos owned by Wynn Resorts Ltd., MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corp. are set to reopen after a closure due to the coronavirus in China.

The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel in China. (Kin Cheung/AP, File)

MGM Grand Macau in China. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Macao casinos owned by Wynn Resorts Ltd., MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corp. are set to reopen Friday after a 15-day closure imposed to help block the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Lei Wai Nong, the finance secretary for the Chinese territory, announced the decision Monday at a news conference, according to Macao broadcaster TDM.

The three Las Vegas-based companies agreed to comply with the casino shutdown — while leaving hotels and restaurants open — after a second casino worker, a 29-year-old woman employed by the Galaxy Macao, was confirmed to have the virus. The new virus has infected more than 71,000 people around the globe.

The shutdown in the former Portuguese colony of China west of Hong Kong on China’s southern coast hurt major operators, including the three Las Vegas-based companies.

The 35,000 employees of Las Vegas Sands’ six casinos in the special administrative region of China stayed home following the closures, and saw a major dip in visitation before the shutdown. Wynn CEO Matt Maddox said the closures cost the company between $2.4 million and $2.6 million a day. MGM was losing around $1.5 million of operating expenses a day across both properties, mostly payroll related, during the shutdown.

Even so, shares for the three companies have remained relatively stable over the last two weeks. MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said last week he didn’t expect the virus to have a long-term impact on the company.

No date has been announced for reopening other public facilities including cinemas, internet cafes, bars and gyms in Macao.

Sands shares were down 1.8 percent Monday morning to $68.07. MGM shares were down 0.9 percent to $31.52. Wynn shares were down 1.1 percent to $132.14.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. AP News contributed to this report.