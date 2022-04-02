78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Macao gaming revenue slumps to 18-month low in March

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2022 - 6:11 pm
 
This April 10, 2020, file photo shows a view of the Cotai Strip in Macao. (Inside Asian Gaming)
This April 10, 2020, file photo shows a view of the Cotai Strip in Macao. (Inside Asian Gaming)

Macao gaming revenue slumped to an 18-month low in March, Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported Friday.

It was the second month this year that gross gaming revenue was below 2021 levels. The market showed a 6.1 percent rebound in February, thanks primarily to increased visitation during Chinese New Year celebrations.

The bureau reported revenue of $454.7 million (U.S.), a 55.8 percent decline from $1.028 billion in March 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, Macao’s 41 casinos generated $2.201 billion, 24.8 percent below the $2.927 billion from the first three months of 2021. In the first quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, Macao’s casinos won more than $9.4 billion during the same three months.

Ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak under China’s zero-COVID policy limiting domestic and international leisure travel continued to affect tourism to the Chinese enclave. Lockdowns in nearby Zhuhai and Shenzhen kept potential visitors away from Macao’s casinos and tourist attractions.

Macao’s gaming figures are particularly important to three Las Vegas companies: Las Vegas Sands Corp., the region’s market leader with six properties, Wynn Resorts Ltd., with three resorts, and MGM Resorts International, which partners with Pansy Ho on two properties.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Thursday indicated that revisions to Macao’s VIP junket operations procedures have been sent to Macao’s Legislative Assembly. The amendments, if approved, would address player disputes and would outline disciplinary action for criminal activity committed by junket agents and their contracted associates.

The renewal of concessions and subconcessions — the licensing of Macao’s casinos by the government — is expected by June 26, the current expiration date.

The Legislative Assembly has indicated a new gaming law would be approved before July and that suitability hearings would occur through the end of the year for license renewal. In their respective fourth-quarter earnings calls, executives from the three Las Vegas companies said they were happy with the licensing renewal process and anticipate continuing to operate their resorts.

Some Asian analysts have projected that the renewals could jump-start visitation to Macao by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
Nevada woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
2
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
3
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
4
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden sells Las Vegas mansion for $7M
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden sells Las Vegas mansion for $7M
5
Las Vegas Formula One race route focuses on central Strip
Las Vegas Formula One race route focuses on central Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
By / RJ

A global venue development group is looking to construct a $3 billion project centered around a $1 billion 20,000-seat arena and entertainment district located just south of the Las Vegas Strip.