107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Macao reportedly to shut all casinos as city’s COVID outbreak widens

By Venus Feng and Shirley Zhao Bloomberg News
July 9, 2022 - 12:57 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2022 - 1:02 pm
A view of the Cotai Strip is seen on April 10, 2020, in Macao. The Macao Daily has reported Mac ...
A view of the Cotai Strip is seen on April 10, 2020, in Macao. The Macao Daily has reported Macao will shut almost all business premises including casinos for a week as a COVID-19 outbreak showed few signs of abating. (Inside Asian Gaming)

Macao will shut almost all business premises including casinos for a week starting Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak in the gambling hub showed few signs of abating, Macao Daily reported.

Essential business operations including supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, the report cited the city’s officials as saying at a press briefing Saturday. Other businesses will cease operations from midnight at the start of July 11 to midnight July 18.

The measure, which follows multiple rounds of mass testing, returns the enclave to its toughest pandemic restrictions. Macao on Saturday announced 71 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak starting June 18 to 1,374.

Macao had previously shut schools, public venues and entertainment outlets including bars to cinemas. It’s also locked down SJM Holdings Ltd.’s Grand Lisboa casino hotel after a cluster of 13 cases was found linked to the venue, trapping some 500 people inside.

The city, which relies on gaming revenue for 80 percent of its income and had been avoiding a systematic shutdown of casinos, previously only closed the venues once in February 2020.

Macao is following China’s COVID playbook, relying on mass testing and the confinement of residents to identify and then quash transmission chains. But the policies have left the mainland mired in a cycle of unpredictable, stop-start restrictions that are taking an enormous economic and social toll.

The curbs are likely to deal a substantial blow to the gaming hub, which has been struggling with a dearth of tourists and slumping revenue as mainland China’s COVID Zero policies discourage travel to the enclave.

Beyond the virus, the casino industry’s facing other challenges including a new law that significantly increases government control over operations and Beijing’s crackdown on high-rolling gamblers to curb capital outflow.

MOST READ
1
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
2
Trump seeks to boost police at rally with Lombardo, Laxalt
Trump seeks to boost police at rally with Lombardo, Laxalt
3
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
4
Family of inmate stabbed 96 times sues Department of Corrections
Family of inmate stabbed 96 times sues Department of Corrections
5
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Dream Las Vegas breaks ground at south Strip
By / RJ

Dream Las Vegas, on the south edge of the Strip, will feature dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino.