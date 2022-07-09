Macao reportedly to shut all casinos as city’s COVID outbreak widens

Macao will shut almost all business premises including casinos for a week starting Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak showed few signs of abating, Macao Daily reported.

A view of the Cotai Strip is seen on April 10, 2020, in Macao. The Macao Daily has reported Macao will shut almost all business premises including casinos for a week as a COVID-19 outbreak showed few signs of abating. (Inside Asian Gaming)

Macao will shut almost all business premises including casinos for a week starting Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak in the gambling hub showed few signs of abating, Macao Daily reported.

Essential business operations including supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, the report cited the city’s officials as saying at a press briefing Saturday. Other businesses will cease operations from midnight at the start of July 11 to midnight July 18.

The measure, which follows multiple rounds of mass testing, returns the enclave to its toughest pandemic restrictions. Macao on Saturday announced 71 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak starting June 18 to 1,374.

Macao had previously shut schools, public venues and entertainment outlets including bars to cinemas. It’s also locked down SJM Holdings Ltd.’s Grand Lisboa casino hotel after a cluster of 13 cases was found linked to the venue, trapping some 500 people inside.

The city, which relies on gaming revenue for 80 percent of its income and had been avoiding a systematic shutdown of casinos, previously only closed the venues once in February 2020.

Macao is following China’s COVID playbook, relying on mass testing and the confinement of residents to identify and then quash transmission chains. But the policies have left the mainland mired in a cycle of unpredictable, stop-start restrictions that are taking an enormous economic and social toll.

The curbs are likely to deal a substantial blow to the gaming hub, which has been struggling with a dearth of tourists and slumping revenue as mainland China’s COVID Zero policies discourage travel to the enclave.

Beyond the virus, the casino industry’s facing other challenges including a new law that significantly increases government control over operations and Beijing’s crackdown on high-rolling gamblers to curb capital outflow.